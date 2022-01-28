News & Politics

Pennsylvania Court Rules 2020 Mail-In Voting Law Unconstitutional

By Matt Margolis Jan 28, 2022 2:58 PM ET
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

A statewide court in Pennsylvania has ruled that the state’s mail-in voting law is unconstitutional, the Associated Press reports. The five-judge panel sided with Republicans who challenged the law.

Over 2.5 million people voted by mail in 2020, most of them Democrats, in the state that was decided by just over 81,000 votes.

“Big news out of Pennsylvania, great patriotic spirit is developing at a level that nobody thought possible,” Donald Trump said in a statement after the ruling was announced. “Make America Great Again!”

The panel’s three Republican judges sided with the Republican challengers that the no-excuse mail-in voting violated the state’s constitution, while the Democrat judges dissented.

Hans von Spakovsky of the Heritage Foundation noted in the summer of 2020 that mail-in ballots “are the ballots most vulnerable to being altered, stolen, or forged.”

Democrat Governor Tom Wolf’s administration has vowed to appeal the decision.

“The Administration will immediately appeal this decision to the state Supreme Court and today’s lower court ruling will have no immediate effect on mail-in voting pending a final decision on the appeal,” Wolf’s office said in a statement.

