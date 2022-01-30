Why Bill Maher's Rants Against the Left Are Important

Bill Maher, the host of Real Time on HBO, tore into the political left again on his most recent show, noting how Fox News has praised him recently for criticizing liberals, whom Maher says “have their head of up their ass.”

“In the space of 20 years, Bush press secretaries have gone from telling me I need to watch what I say to wondering if I should run for president,” he said, playing clips of former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer in the early 2000s to recent comments by Dana Perino, who served as George W. Bush’s press secretary from 2007-2009.

While Democrats are likely asking “What happened to Bill Maher?” that he’s earning praise from the right, the question that should be asked, Maher suggests, is “What happened to the left?”

Maher pointed out that it’s not that his views have shifted to the right over the past twenty years, but the political left, whom he’s been calling out more frequently, has moved so far to the left.

“It’s not me who’s changed, it’s the left, who is now made up of a small contingent who’ve gone mental and a large contingent who refuse to call them out for it. But I will,” Maher said. “That’s why I’m a hero at Fox these days.”

“Which shows just how much liberals have their head up their ass, because if they really thought about it, they would have made me a hero on their media. But that can’t happen in this ridiculous new era of mind-numbing partisanship, where if I keep it real about the nonsense in the Democratic Party, it makes me an instant hero to Republicans.”

“It’s not my fault that the party of FDR and JFK is turning into the party of LOL and WTF,” he said. Among other things, Maher criticized the left’s “canceling Lincoln and Dr. Seuss, teaching children they’re oppressors and math is racist, making Mr. Potato Head gender-neutral and now an emoji for pregnant men.”

He also skewered the left’s love of regulations.

“Democrats have become a parody of themselves,” he said. “Just making rules to make rules because it makes you feel like you’re a better person. Making sure that everything bad never happens again — which you can never fully do — it just makes everybody else’s life a drag.”

From where I sit, Bill Maher is a staunch leftist. I do not doubt that there is virtually nothing we would agree on regarding policy. But his rants are important, because even he is embarrassed by the radical elements of his party, and he’s not afraid to call them out.

When you watch Maher’s latest denunciation of the radical left, one thing that pops out is the way his audience cheers. The radicals may be the loudest ones and the ones who control the party, but maybe the majority of Democrats are more like him; they don’t like cancel culture, they hate the way the left racializes everything, and they don’t believe in radical gender theory. Maybe they are just too afraid to speak up.

This, of course, is the problem. The left will continue to get more radical unless enough of their own stand up against the insanity.