The Biden Administration Basically Trafficked Migrant Children

If you want to understand the full scope of the Biden administration’s border catastrophe, look no further than the horrifying reality that unfolded for thousands of migrant children. Under Joe Biden, the federal government didn’t just lose track of unaccompanied minors; it actively handed them over to criminals, abusers, and traffickers, putting these kids directly in harm’s way.

Advertisement

Under Biden, the Department of Homeland Security placed unaccompanied migrant children with so-called “sponsors” who were barely vetted, if at all. These weren’t just distant relatives or family friends. In many cases, these sponsors had rap sheets a mile long — charges ranging from aggravated assault and drug trafficking to prostitution and even attempted murder.

Agents found numerous instances where sponsors had previously been charged with serious crimes such as “hit-and-run, aggravated assault, larceny, counterfeiting, drug trafficking, prostitution and even attempted murder,” according to the release. In some of the most extreme cases, girls were found to be “pregnant with children fathered by their alleged sponsors,” with some minor being forced into labor, the release stated. Some sponsors also had images of child sex abuse material.

“In February 2025, the Department of Homeland Security and its federal and state partners launched a national child welfare initiative to locate and verify these at-risk kids’ safety,” ICE explained in a statement.

This wasn’t an isolated bureaucratic blunder. It was a systemic failure, fueled by an administration obsessed with speed over safety. After dismantling the Trump-era safeguards — rigorous sponsor screening, biometric checks, and actual accountability — the Biden team prioritized getting kids out of government custody as fast as possible, no matter who was waiting on the other side.

Advertisement

The numbers are staggering: during Biden’s term, Customs and Border Protection encountered nearly half a million unaccompanied minors at the border. Many of these children were released into the country with little more than a cursory background check for their so-called sponsors, if that. In short, the Biden administration was practically sex trafficking migrant children as a matter of policy. Maybe they didn’t know they were, but they purposely put them in dangerous situations.

Related: Judicial Tyranny Strikes Again With Judge Blocking Trump’s Deportation of Haitians

“Children’s safety and security is nonnegotiable. The previous administration’s failure to implement meaningful safeguards has allowed vulnerable kids to fall into the hands of criminals,” Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) spokesperson Laszlo Baksay said in a prepared statement. “Our special agents are working tirelessly to locate these alien children, ensure their protection, and hold accountable those who have abused the system.”

Now, with President Donald Trump back in office, we’re seeing a return to sanity: border encounters are at historic lows, and there’s a renewed focus on protecting children, not exploiting them. It’s a stark reminder of what happens when leadership fails and ideology trumps responsibility. The Biden administration’s legacy on this issue is not just a scandal; it’s a national disgrace.

Advertisement

What the Biden administration allowed to happen to these children is unforgivable. Joe Biden and his handlers chose chaos over control, optics over outcomes, and abandoned their duty to protect the most vulnerable to justify their open borders agenda. The result? Thousands of kids were thrown into the arms of predators, traffickers, and abusers, with the federal government playing matchmaker.

President Trump is cleaning up a disaster he didn’t create. Again. We shouldn’t forget how we got here — and we damn sure shouldn’t let the people responsible off the hook. Biden’s border policies didn’t just fail; they victimized children. And for that, we should hold every single official who pushed this agenda accountable.

If this sickens you, you’re not alone. The Biden administration’s border catastrophe is a stain on our nation, and only PJ Media is telling the whole story. The media won’t cover it, but we will—and we need your help to keep fighting. Join PJ Media VIP with the promo code FIGHT for 60% off and unlock exclusive reports, ad-free reading, and a community that won’t back down. Don’t let the truth get buried — join the fight for America’s future now.