Big Justin Is Watching You, Truckers

From the Daily Wire to the Rubin Report and many news and commentary outlets in between, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s comments about the Canadian trucker’s convoy are making their way around the web. For those of you who may have missed it, here are Trudeau’s remarks from a Wednesday presser as quoted by CTV:

The small fringe minority of people who are on their way to Ottawa who are holding unacceptable views that they are expressing do not represent the views of Canadians who have been there for each other, who know of that following the science and stepping up to protect each other is the best way to continue to ensure our freedoms, our rights, our values, as a country…

As the Daily Wire’s Hank Berrien pointed out, the Washington Post did its usual bang-up job of caterwauling and keening loudly and sanctimoniously into its echo chamber by calling the truckers fascists and invoking the racial element, mainly because the legacy media could not report on a disc golf tournament without racializing it. Race is hot sauce to the MSM. Everything tastes better with a little racism sprinkled on it.

Lost in the expected bellowing of the left’s alpha walruses was the rather chilling but unsurprising remark by Trudeau that caught my attention. Read the quote again. It’s rather like trying to find the hidden things in a picture in an old copy of Highlights, so I’ll let you look at it a second time. The words that should have caught your attention are “unacceptable views.”

The convoy, which is reported to be some 70 km long (that’s around 43 miles for you and me) is one result of Canadians’ exasperation with the interminable government restrictions imposed on them to prevent the spread of COVID-19. After all, we only need 180 years to flatten the curve. But Trudeau and his sycophants at home and abroad cannot stomach the idea of dissent, and he has turned to Alinsky’s Rules for Radicals for his strategy: “Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it.”

Following the tactics of the Inner Party of Oceania, Trudeau is trying to accuse the protestors of wrongthink. This of course means that a man’s thoughts should never be his own and that the only permissible thought is one that has been sanitized for your protection. For the older readers, that reference should be particularly salient since it indicates exactly where that mentality belongs. (Kids, ask your grandparents about hotel bathrooms in the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s.)

One wonders how long it will be until Trudeau begins scheduling people for date nights in Room 101 with O’Brien. Unacceptable views. Let that sink in. We are not talking about racist views, despite what he hammerheads at the Post would have you believe. We are not talking about sexist views or violent views. We are talking about a group of people who spend the majority of their workdays by themselves and may have objections or just questions when it comes to taking the jab or wearing a mask in the middle of some desolate Canadian highway.

But no, every view, every view mind you, is to be made captive of the elite class and their lapdogs who continue to jockey for a better spot in the leftist hierarchy. It is about control. The elites enjoy control and the baboons and sheep who continue to bleat and retweet the sanctioned messages on the news outlets and social media hope to climb the socialist ladder to the point that the rules for you and me do not apply to them. And to do so, it is not enough that they control your movement and your money, they must also control your mind.

Warning: the following video is not suitable for younger ears.

Karen the Faucist lost her marbles at Defeat the Mandates DC today. SAD! pic.twitter.com/04p2wo1b5H — New York Young Republican Club (@NYYRC) January 23, 2022

Future historians will one day discuss the era in which upper-middle-class white women believed they could change the world by filming themselves having tantrums that outstrip those pitched by most toddlers at a grocery checkout line. And they will laugh. But the meltdown of this poor, deluded woman and the rest of the deranged biatchimals (say it out loud to get the full effect) like her is exactly what the Trudeaus, Newsoms, Lightfoots, Psakis, Bidens, Acostas, and totalitarians of the world hope to achieve. A revulsion to “unacceptable views, devotion to the Inner Party and for us to die with tears in our eyes, loving Big Brother.”

In the meantime, as an ex truck driver and disc jockey, for the truckers in Canada, this one is for you: