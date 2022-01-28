The Fringe with Megan Fox, Episode 83: A Spicy Scolding to Save America

Y’all are on my last nerve…or those of you who decided it was a good idea to get on my article about making friends with your Democrat-voting neighbor and tell all my new readers (who vote Democrat) that you wish they would die among other ridiculous insults. Thanks…not. You guys deserve a scolding and I’m going to give it to you.

And if you’re not one of the hundreds of readers who posted extremely disturbing and childish garbage then just tune in for the laughs as I administer spankings to the deserving. Bend over and grab the desk. I’m getting out the paddle.

If you want to save America, you need to get out of your bubble and your echo chambers and start seeing people as humans and not political parties. You would be surprised to discover how many Democrat voters actually have more in common with us than they do the out-of-control Democrat party. Why aren’t you trying to win them over? I am. So quit undermining my efforts in the comments section!

Tune in…if you dare.

Also, I reference in this podcast my YouTube channel, which you can find here with all the videos that are bringing in a new audience that you should be nicer to.