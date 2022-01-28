You're Not Going to Believe How Much Money George Soros Is Pouring Into the Midterms

Republicans should be warned that the midterms are not going to be quite the cakewalk they’ve been telling themselves in last few months.

As Biden’s numbers continue to tank and the generic congressional ballot continues to favor the GOP, Democratic mega-donors like George Soros are upping their game to try and head off a disaster of epic proportions for Democrats in November.

Soros has pledged a massive amount of money to his Democracy PAC: $125 million between now and November to support Democratic candidates and causes. The billionaire radical spent only $80 million during the 2020 election cycle..

Politico:

Alexander Soros, George Soros’ son, will serve as the PAC’s president. In his own statement, Alexander Soros cited the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, and “ongoing efforts to discredit and undermine our electoral process, reveal the magnitude of the threat to our democracy,” adding that this “is a generational threat that cannot be addressed in just one or two election cycles.” The donation is sure to place Soros among the biggest political givers of the midterms. Only a handful of major donors have contributed nine figures to federal groups and candidates in recent years, according to the Center for Responsive Politics, a nonpartisan group that tracks political giving. Ahead of the 2022 midterms, Democracy PAC has already cut big checks to two major Democratic super PACs aligned with the party’s congressional leadership: $2.5 million to Senate Majority PAC and $1 million to House Majority PAC.

It isn’t just the personalities and politicians Soros will be supporting with this cash. It’s issues that will benefit. The people are secondary to backing issues that will transform America into something alien and unwanted by the vast majority.

More and more, Soros is placing his wealth in places that control the machinery of government — state’s attorneys, secretaries of state, and nuts-and-bolts coalition building.

Another $1 million went to the Democratic Association of Secretaries of State, the group dedicated to electing Democrats to statewide administration offices. These wonky, once little-known posts play a key role in administering elections, which have come under siege since former President Donald Trump and his followers tried to subvert the results of the 2020 election.

Trump gets it, but does the national party understand what Soros is trying to do?

Trump has since endorsed candidates for secretary of state in several battleground states he lost in 2020, and DASS has stepped up its fundraising in response. Soros’ contribution helped fuel a record year for the Democratic group, which raised $4.5 million in 2021 to prepare for this year’s elections.

They were a day late and a dollar short in fighting off Soros’s efforts to “reform” the criminal justice system by electing radical state attorneys in cities like Chicago, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. We see the real-world results of that effort in rising murder rates and massive increases in looting and theft.

And if Soros-backed candidates get control of the election machinery at the state level? Hugo Chavez and Vladimir Putin would be proud.