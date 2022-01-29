Culture

[WATCH] Russell Brand Calls Out Fake News Media for Convoy Protest Blackout, Goes Viral

By Megan Fox Jan 29, 2022 12:02 PM ET
Russell Brand has made a podcast that is closing in on a million views. In it, he exposes the mainstream press for ignoring the massive truck convoy that is rolling across Canada right now. “There’s a great big convoy headed across Canada to protest vaccine mandates,” he says before pointing out that there are no stories about it in the press. “What’s going on?”

Then Brand lays out the important story, which mainstream media outlets won’t report, for the public. His report is trending on Twitter, and millions of people are discovering Brand’s awesome podcast for the first time and claiming he’s been “red-pilled.” As a longtime fan of Brand’s, I can assure you that this is who he has always been (at least for the last several years).

Enjoy this report. You’ll learn a lot that you can’t hear anywhere else.

