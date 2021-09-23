The Morning Briefing: We Might Spared the Burden of Biden's Infrastructure Boondoggle

Top O’ the Briefing

There is a dearth of good news these days here in the United States. Every time Joe Biden goes anywhere near a microphone it feels like the country is getting hit upside the head with a sledgehammer. When he’s not compromising national security he’s trying to spend trillions of dollars that we don’t have.

I can remember a time when “trillion” didn’t routinely come up in proposed legislation. It really wasn’t even that long ago. Now it often seems like a default starting point. We’re playing with Monopoly money now and the D.C. folk spend like drunken sailors on leave in Thailand.

Toss in a chief executive whose brain no long participates in reality and it can get super ugly in a hurry.

Biden’s infrastructure deal that doesn’t involve much actual infrastructure is looking a little shaky at the moment, and it’s not just because the Republicans have found some spine. Our own VodkaPundit wrote yesterday that the far-left fringe of the Democratic party (yes, there’s a far-left fringe over there) isn’t playing nice with Biden and leadership:

With a ship-destroying iceberg’s worth of new spending on the line in the infrastructure deal, the House Progressive Caucus is threatening to sink the USS Biden all by themselves. Presidentish Joe Biden (or is that President Ron Klain?) has staked his legacy on a Great Society-size expansion of the federal government, all wrapped up in a $3.5 trillion bill ostensibly aimed at improving the nation’s infrastructure. In actuality, it’s a budget-busting Progressive radical wishlist of giveaways, regulations, and new bureaucracies. There’s a smaller, bipartisan bill that costs “only” $1.2 trillion and which is slightly more focused on actual infrastructure.

That’s right, boys and girls, the bat you-know-what crazy over there might end up helping those of us over here who get vertigo when trillions are mentioned.

Mr. Green cautions us to not get our hopes up yet but I’m going to try and remain optimistic. As I wrote at the top of the post, good news is difficult to come by these days. Merely being hopeful for a day or two is like a beach vacation.

There probably would be some Republican support for this bill if it truly focused on infrastructure. Sadly, it’s just another greedy power grab by the Dems.

Let’s hope the even greedier wing of the party blows this nonsense up.

