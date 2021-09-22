Biden: Hey, What the Middle East Needs Is a Jihad Terror State

In line with his consistent record of failure, when Old Joe Biden spoke at the UN General Assembly yesterday, he advocated for a “solution” to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that has been recommended many times since 1948 (and even before that) but that has never done a thing to pacify the region. “I continue to believe,” Biden said, “that a two-state solution is the best way to ensure Israel’s future as a Jewish democratic state, living in peace alongside a viable, sovereign and democratic Palestinian state.” Well, great. There’s just one problem: This “solution” has never worked, and never will work, as it fails to take note of one of the most important elements of the conflict.

“We’re a long way from that goal at this moment,” said Old Joe with admirable understatement, “but we should never allow ourselves to give up on the possibility of progress.” Not all would call the establishment of a Palestinian state, which would become from the first moment of its existence a terror base for renewed jihad attacks against Israel, “progress,” but Leftists routinely term failed and wrongheaded policies “progressive.” Biden added: “We must seek a future of greater peace and security for all people of the Middle East.” He emphasized that “the commitment of the United States to Israel’s security is without question and our support for an independent Jewish state is unequivocal.” However, he also said: “We cannot afford to waste any more time.”

Waste time? Biden’s predecessor didn’t waste any time. He oversaw the conclusion of historic and unprecedented peace accords between Israel and several Muslim Arab states, bypassing the Palestinians and their jihadi intransigence and in the process showing up the foreign policy establishment and Obama’s Secretary of State John Kerry, who said in 2016: “There will be no separate peace between Israel and the Arab world. I want to make that very clear with all of you. I’ve heard several prominent politicians in Israel sometimes saying, ‘Well, the Arab world is in a different place now. We just have to reach out to them. We can work some things with the Arab world and we’ll deal with the Palestinians.’ No. No, no, and no.”

As it turned out, yes, yes, and yes, but now Biden’s handlers are busy reapplying the old failed solutions, including the two-state one. John Kerry, who clearly knows what he is talking about, once called this “solution” the “only way to achieve a just and lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians.”

This has been assumed for a long time. Back on November 29, 1947, the UN General Assembly passed Resolution 181, calling for the creation of an Arab state and a Jewish state in Palestine. The Arabs had rejected it immediately. Neither Biden nor Kerry, nor anyone else who still advances the “two-state solution” and Resolution 181 as the only path to peace for both Israelis and Palestinians, ever seems to ponder why so many years have gone by since Resolution 181 was originally passed without ever being implemented even for a single day. They don’t seem to regard the seven decades of its not being in force as any indication that maybe it isn’t the path to peace after all. There has been no indictment of its status as the “only way to achieve a just and lasting peace.”

What Biden, Kerry, and the rest of the foreign policy establishment fail to realize, or refuse to realize, is that the UN partition plan failed for one reason only: The Muslim Arabs of Palestine and the surrounding Arab countries were never going to accept a Jewish state in any form. As The Palestinian Delusion shows, that refusal is rooted in Islamic concepts and commands, most notably the Qur’anic command to “drive out those who drove you out” (2:191) and its underlying assumption that any land that has been ruled by the Muslims at any time belongs to the Muslims forever and can never be ruled by anyone else. If a Palestinian state ever were established, it would quickly become a jihad terror base, as did Gaza when the Israelis withdrew from it.

Those who tout the two-state solution today seem to think that somehow, in the decades since the tumultuous period following the end of World War II, this situation has changed. But it has not, and it will not. Islam is still Islam. Its Qur’an has not changed; neither has its theology. The imperatives that led the Muslim Arabs to reject a two-state solution in 1947, and to go to war to destroy the nascent Jewish state in 1948, still exist and are still believed by millions of Muslims worldwide. It is only by ignoring this, or by remaining in blissful willful ignorance of it, that diplomats and kings and presidents and pretend presidents such as Old Joe Biden could ever have thought that a negotiated agreement could be hit upon that would enable Israelis and Palestinians to lay down their arms and live side by side in peace.

This is a distasteful conclusion for many people, which is one reason why so few policymakers from any country that has ever been involved in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict have ever acknowledged it. Americans in particular like problems with solutions, and don’t like to accept the possibility that there are some problems that simply cannot be solved.

That is not to say that the Israeli-Palestinian problem cannot be managed such that there is a minimum of bloodshed on both sides. But to think that a peace accord can be hit upon that will induce Muslims in the Middle East and around the world to give up Islam’s doctrines of jihad, its deeply rooted anti-Semitism, and its supremacist political ideology is a position that could only be held by the willfully ignorant and historically uninformed.

There has never been a shortage of the willfully ignorant and historically uninformed, and you can find hordes of them on any Washington, D.C., street today. What’s to come is drearily predictable: Biden’s handlers will press Israel for concessions and shower money on the Palestinians, ignoring the adulation of terrorism and incitement to violence routinely broadcast on Palestinian media. Then the “peace process” will break down again, to the utter bafflement of Old Joe, Kerry, and their colleagues. And they’ll just try again later. Failure for them is never, ever a deterrent to trying the same “solutions” again and again and again.