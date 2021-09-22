Worse Than Carter? Meghan McCain Obliterates Biden—AGAIN

Megan McCain is chastising President Joe Biden again. With similar vigor to a few weeks ago, the former “View” co-host bashed the commander in chief at length during her debut as a Daily Mail columnist.

“Eight months since President Biden was sworn into office, the anticipation of a tone change and ‘return to normalcy’ has utterly disappeared,” McCain began. “The man I once considered a friend and confidante has morphed into a feckless and unreliable leader I no longer recognize. He gives all the signs of stubborn cantankerous naiveté, surrounded by idiotic sycophants anyone who has spent more than fifteen minutes around politics should easily recognize as the worst type of corrupt bureaucrats.”

Never hesitant to criticize the prior two presidents’ errors, the conservative said Biden’s policies have created “more division and distrust,” citing his proposed vaccine mandates and the country’s inflation concerns.

“The man who promised he would shut down the virus, not the country, is doing the opposite,” McCain argued, before exposing the White House’s smugness and hypocrisy on social gatherings, including football games. “Many of those cheering fans, who stand for the anthem and honor the flag, are the same people our media looks down on, and who Biden and his White House sycophants blame for continued Covid case numbers, despite no proof whatsoever that they are the source of continued illness. So they berate them, call them fools, suggest they are insurrectionists, and blame them for their own failed policies…”

The daughter of a famously outspoken Republican senator warned that Biden could soon “become worse” than former President Jimmy Carter.

The military supporter extraordinaire criticized the shambolic troop withdrawal from Afghanistan last month, too.

“I am furious our President was so incompetent not to see what every expert on the planet could have seen coming. I am furious for my friends and family who have been fighting in these wars since I was 16. I am furious seeing our allies and innocent Afghan citizens who trusted us are being left to be slaughtered or so desperate to escape the pure evil the Taliban will bring in that they are falling out of f—ing planes,” McCain wrote in a viral post.

She closed Tuesday’s treatise with a few shots at the elitism and cluelessness from the Biden administration and its dwindling defenders.

“The bureaucracy, the media, and this White House are out of touch with reality. They don’t have a plan. They don’t know what to do. They’re trying to throw money at the problems, but deep down, they know this won’t solve anything,” she explained.

“This is not who America is, this is not the values this country was founded in,” McCain claimed. “Our veterans deserve better, the innocent Afghan people and our allies and translators who have stood by us for the past 20 years deserve better. The shame, dishonor and embarrassment the Biden administration has brought to our country will take generations to undo.”

McCain also ripped Democrats for kowtowing to anti-Semites yet again Tuesday.

Democratic leadership caves to the antisemitic left. Every time I think they couldn't get more shameless. This is your legacy Pelosi – marinate in it, no one will forget what you've done. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) September 21, 2021

Let’s hope McCain continues to write and speak truth to power. With a legacy media — particularly inane CNN hosts and socialists on MSNBC — clearly focused on concocting hideous stories to make our heroes look bad, with no remorse, it’s needed.