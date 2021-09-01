‘I Do Not Recognize This Man’: Meghan McCain Rips Biden Over Afghanistan Debacle

Meghan McCain, daughter of the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), and former co-host of The View, has long been family friends with President Joe Biden and his family.

A Washington colleague of her father’s for more than three decades, Biden spoke at McCain’s 2018 funeral, and the senator’s widow, Cindy, endorsed Biden for president. But like her father, McCain has long been a patriot and supporter of military involvement. Tuesday’s defiant and convoluted speech by the president pushed her over the edge, causing her to harshly tweet:

This is extremely difficult for me to say: I once thought I truly knew Joe Biden and he helped me through pain and grief, for which I am grateful. This man on tv giving this speech, I do not recognize this man. God help our country. God help the Americans we have abandoned. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 31, 2021

McCain’s tweet has nearly 60,000 likes as of Wednesday morning.

Related: ‘We Ended No Wars’: Veterans-Turned-Congressmen Slam Biden’s Afghanistan Withdrawal

Shortly after, McCain added, “Do people in this administration truly believe this is a return to normalcy? … Americans and our country and most importantly our military will not be able to withstand four years of this.”

Earlier Tuesday, regarding the deaths of 13 American service members in Kabul and the shambolic evacuation from Afghanistan, McCain tweeted in part: “Disappointed and disgusted President Biden says ‘this couldn’t have been done in a more orderly manner’.”

Though she’s a critic of former President Donald Trump, her husband, Federalist publisher Ben Domenech, explained earlier this year that his wife did not vote for Biden last fall.