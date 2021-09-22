[WATCH] Fox News Reporter Rips White House for Lies and Misinformation About Border

While most of the Biden administration and corporate media ignored the southern border crisis until PBS leftist Yamiche Alcindor began circulating fake news about “whips,” Fox News has been offering its viewers award-winning coverage, most recently led by newcomer Bill Melugin.

Melugin is a hard news guy, but when White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki yet again smugly deflected Peter Doocy’s serious questions Wednesday with a flurry of lies and redundant cliches, Melugin was asked about it. Standing in front of the squalor of the international bridge on Del Rio, Texas, for yet another day, Melugin coherently explained the fiasco that Psaki, President Joe Biden, and vacuous Vice President Kamala Harris refuse to witness or acknowledge.

See for yourself:

.@BillFOXLA says Haitians are ripping up Chilean IDs b/c their asylum claim “will be rejected if the government knows that these migrants have settled in another country before they come” here. He adds they’re flooding the border now b/c they feel “now is the right time.” pic.twitter.com/b1pbdF6U3W — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 22, 2021

Related: Former Biden Border Chief Makes Bombshell Accusations Against Administration

.@BillFOXLA Melugin: "When Secretary Mayorkas said, once again, that the border is closed, I can tell you that is a tough pill for border agents to swallow. They talk to us off the record and they roll their eyes…This is the U.S. border right now. Take a look at it." pic.twitter.com/gzBB2JEQJ8 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 20, 2021