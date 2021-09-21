Former Biden Border Chief Makes Bombshell Accusations Against Administration

Rodney S. Scott, the recently retired U.S. Border Patrol chief, made some stunning revelations in a letter to Democrat and Republican leaders in the Senate and the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. Accord to Scott’s letter, which was obtained by JusttheNews.com, career experts have made many recommendations to slow the border crisis but have been repeatedly rebuffed by the Biden administration.

“Common sense border security recommendations from experienced career professionals are being ignored and stymied by inexperienced political appointees,” Scott wrote in his letter earlier this month. “The Biden administration’s team at DHS is laser-focused on expediting the flow of migrants into the U.S. and downplaying the significant vulnerability this creates for terrorists, narcotics smugglers, human traffickers, and even hostile nations to gain access to our homeland.”

Scott, a 29-year career law enforcement officer, was originally appointed by President Trump. He retired last month.

“In my professional assessment, the U.S. Border Patrol is rapidly losing the situational awareness required to know who and what is entering our Homeland,” Scott warned, before revealing that the Biden administration has not only been ignoring advice on how to mitigate the crisis, but is also deliberately misleading Congress.

“The experienced civil service staff within CBP, ICE and DHS have provided multiple options to reduce the illegal entries and reestablish some semblance of border security through proven programs and consequences, yet every recommendation has been summarily rejected,” Scott wrote. “Secretary Mayorkas is choosing to ignore the sound recommendations of career government leadership despite his own admissions that he agrees with them.”

“Of grave concern,” Scott continued, “is the fact that the Secretary and other political appointees within DHS have provided factually incorrect information to Congressional Representatives and to the American public. Furthermore, they have directed USBP personnel to allow otherwise ineligible aliens to remain in the U.S. inconsistent with the … established legal processes and law.”

Scott’s accusation that the Biden administration is lying to Congress must be investigated. While it has been obvious to many of us that the Biden administration has shown no interest in solving the border crisis, lying to Congress about the situation is a serious accusation that cannot be ignored.

