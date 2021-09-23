No Surprise: John Kerry Faces an Ethical Dilemma With China

New government documents reveal a conundrum for John F. Kerry.
His wife, heiress to the Heinz Ketchup fortune of nearly a billion dollars, has millions of her own dollars in Chinese investments.
Kerry’s latest filing with the Office of Government Ethics shows Teresa Kerry benefits from an investment of at least $1 million in a hedge fund specializing in private partnerships with Chinese government-controlled funds.
The former secretary of state and U.S. senator often meets with Chinese leaders for delicate negotiations in quixotic hopes of cutting deals with Beijing to reduce carbon emissions.
Kerry’s 2021 filing says neither he nor his wife exercises authority over the trust or has any control over the management of the trust investments. They are not trustees.
An ethics lawyer told PJ Media that the Chinese government could use this information to pressure Kerry.
“Yes, there is a risk that Chinese negotiators could threaten to hold those investments hostage during negotiations,” he said. “If Kerry feels there’s a risk of a Chinese government exerting influence through his family’s portfolio, he should recuse himself from any climate change negotiations with the industrial superpower.”
President Joe Biden’s “climate change envoy” is so far playing it coy, including on life-and-death questions about the Communist regime. When asked this week about the Biden administration’s troubling lack of interest in the Uyghur genocide in western China, the haughty Kerry retorted, “Life is always full of tough choices.”
Kerry recently came under fire for his use of his private jet while pushing for far-fetched climate legislation. His family’s plane emits 30 times the typical annual emissions of a passenger vehicle.
Lacking any sense of irony or contrition, Kerry called flying in luxury “the only choice for somebody like me who is traveling the world to win this battle.”
Then he traveled to an odious “climate change” special Wednesday night with seven failing late-night hosts.
