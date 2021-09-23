No Surprise: John Kerry Faces an Ethical Dilemma With China

His wife, heiress to the Heinz Ketchup fortune of nearly a billion dollars, has millions of her own dollars in Chinese investments.

Kerry’s latest filing with the Office of Government Ethics shows Teresa Kerry benefits from an investment of at least $1 million in a hedge fund specializing in private partnerships with Chinese government-controlled funds.

The former secretary of state and U.S. senator often meets with Chinese leaders for delicate negotiations in quixotic hopes of cutting deals with Beijing to reduce carbon emissions.

Kerry’s 2021 filing says neither he nor his wife exercises authority over the trust or has any control over the management of the trust investments. They are not trustees.

An ethics lawyer told PJ Media that the Chinese government could use this information to pressure Kerry.

“Yes, there is a risk that Chinese negotiators could threaten to hold those investments hostage during negotiations,” he said. “If Kerry feels there’s a risk of a Chinese government exerting influence through his family’s portfolio, he should recuse himself from any climate change negotiations with the industrial superpower.”

President Joe Biden’s “climate change envoy” is so far playing it coy, including on life-and-death questions about the Communist regime. When asked this week about the Biden administration’s troubling lack of interest in the Uyghur genocide in western China, the haughty Kerry retorted, “Life is always full of tough choices.”