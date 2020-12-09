The Morning Briefing: Still Searching for 1 CNN 'Journalist' Who Isn't a Lying Scumbag

CNN Is Still the Reigning Enemy of the People

We are halfway through Normal People’s workweek. Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. ProTip: make your own peanut butter.

Before we jump into today’s main topic I’d like to thank Rush Limbaugh for giving the Briefing some love yesterday.

It is time once again to revisit my ever-growing dislike for the media company that is now permanently atop my Biased Evil list: CNN. CNN’s ascent to the top of the dirtbag pile has been an impressive one. The entire NBC News division — which includes the MSNBC prog squad — held the position for a very long time. Somewhere along the line, CNN decided that Jake Tapper, Don Lemon, and full time Trump Derangement Syndrome were a good idea and a new devil was born.

Once more, with feeling: I will never stop calling out these idiots and their egregious bias. Not only is it my job, it’s my duty as a patriotic American with a platform because the biased leftist advocate mainstream media is one of the biggest threats to freedom we face right now.

I’m still amazed at how many legit conservatives I encounter who wonder if we need to harp on media bias so much.

Yes.

CNN deserves particular scorn because each and every one of their employees — in front of and behind the cameras — are plumbing new depths all the time.

I will offer up a few new examples from yesterday then we can all get on to deciding whether we’re really adding whiskey to the coffee or vice-versa.

The first is another moment from Fredo the Younger Cuomo, who took umbrage with the fact that Marco Rubio decided to — Horror of Horrors! — quote the Bible:

Right message as he and other retrumplicans sit on relief bill…after months of suffering? He quotes the good book, but does he get the central aim of living in the way of love as truth, practiced as mercy for others? Real question. https://t.co/OyiRY30bM0 — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) December 8, 2020

“Retrumplicans.” Isn’t that clever? Cuomo is a low-t no-talent who wouldn’t have a gig if it weren’t for the fact that his daddy and his brother Fredo the Elder weren’t successful politicians, that’s why he uses Twitter moron digs at Trump supporters. No bias there at all. Cuomo then spent the rest of the day boring his shadow to death.

By the way, journalist Chris, Granny Boxwine herself admitted that she was behind blocking the relief bill.

If you thought that the anti-Trump bias of the last four years was vomit-inducing you’re going to want to avoid rich foods as members of the media transition to being full-time fluffers for Joe Biden. Check out this little gem:

(CNN)President-elect Joe Biden faces a wildly daunting first 100 days in office. On the heels of major vaccine developments, Biden committed that his team will help get “at least 100 million Covid vaccine shots into the arms of the American people in the first 100 days.” It will be a massive undertaking, which he acknowledged Tuesday.

CNN (as well as NBC) left and important detail out:

NBC news reports that Biden plans 100 million vaccines in the first 100 days. No mention of the event at the WH today that actually outlined that plan. — Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) December 9, 2020

This is the same vaccine that the Enemy of the People kept mocking Trump for saying was going to be available by now. They’re going to memory hole all of this because it doesn’t fit the narrative.

Here is the last of Tuesday’s bias trifecta from CNN:

Making sure that an election is completely above board is not a threat to democracy. It's the opposite of that. #FakeNews #EnemyOfThePeople https://t.co/1hQXFaNSIm — SFK (@stephenkruiser) December 9, 2020

There has been absolutely nothing in what the president and his legal team have been doing that can be construed as a threat to democracy. There have been more than enough irregularities to warrant all of the legal challenges. This is dangerous rhetoric, especially coming from a news organization that spent four years lying about Russian interference in the 2016 election to deliberately undermine the public’s confidence in our elections.

Well guess what kids, it worked.

CNN has dug a hole during the Trump years that it will never crawl out of. It’s going to get even worse now that they will have to cover every day for the drooling husk that they helped to steal an election.

That is going to be a karmic kick that they hadn’t planned on.

2020 Just Keeps On 2020ing

Iridescent snake with shimmering scales discovered in Vietnam https://t.co/UC3NH92IJk pic.twitter.com/aSeye9nzAW — CNN International (@cnni) December 9, 2020

Just Keep the Name Out There

Lara Trump leading Republicans as favorite in 2022 North Carolina Senate pollhttps://t.co/d44Njs7Cv1 pic.twitter.com/ryUcc228id — The Hill (@thehill) December 9, 2020

PJM Linktank

EXPERT: The Odds of Biden Overcoming Trump’s Lead in the Four Swing States is Less Than One in a Quadrillion

This guy literally talks out the side of his mouth: Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell Screamed About Russia for Four Years — But He Was Cozy With a Chinese Spy

Did Death Row Inmates Get $20,000 EACH? The Scary Scope of California’s COVID Unemployment Catastrophe Just DOUBLED

BREAKING: Supreme Court Denies Pennsylvania GOP Challenge to Election Results [Updated]

Elon Musk Is GTT

Ridiculous: Oregon Nurse Loses Job Over Social Media Post That Doesn’t Take COVID Seriously Enough

Cuomo’s Lockdown Threat Loophole Spares ‘Saturday Night Live’

It’s all Granny Boxwine’s fault. Here We Go Again: Bipartisan Pandemic Relief in Trouble Over Same Issues

Bizarre Chainsaw Attack Sparks Viral 2A Video That Hits Home With Black Women

This Love Fest Between Governor Cuomo and Dr. Anthony Fauci Should Make You Nauseous

Tucker Carlson’s Monologue on a Chinese Professor’s Recent Speech Should Terrify You

‘I Would Have Been Dismembered… Thrown Into a Trash Can’ Says Black Woman Whose Mother Paid for Abortion

Trump Will Sign Executive Order Prioritizing Americans for COVID-19 Vaccine

FDA Says Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Is Safe and Effective, Approval Coming in Days

After Calling For a Boycott, AOC Named ‘Employee of the Month’ When Goya Sales Spike 1,000 Percent

VodkaPundit: Insanity Wrap #102: Attack a Cop, Get Shot — Memorialized By BLM, Too

The Story of a Chinese Spy and Bay Area Politicians Highlights U.S. Vulnerabilities to Influence Operations

Is the GOP Once Again the Party of the Working Class?

Team Trump: ‘Safe Harbor Date’ Does Not End Election Contests, RBG Said So

EXPLOSIVE: Texas Asks Supreme Court to Block ‘Unlawful Election Results’ in Swing States

VIP

A new, recurring VIP feature from me: Kruiser’s (Almost) Daily Distraction: The Facebook Manners Toilet

The Kruiser Kabana Episode 86: Ricochet’s Jon Gabriel On Keeping Arizona From Turning Blue Forever

Would the Existence of Aliens Disprove Christianity?

VIP Gold

Schlichter: COVID Idiocy

Don’t Buy the BS They’re Selling to You About “Progress”

From the Mothership and Beyond

This is going to be a bad SNL skit. Scoop: Mayor Pete may get China post

Ted Cruz Responds to SCOTUS Rejecting Pennsylvania Election Case

Durbin Admits: Democrats Weaponized Wuhan Coronavirus Relief

Georgia Voting Technician: I Saw Irregularities with the Mail-in Ballots

Did Joe Biden Just Put Democrats in a Bind With His Defense Secretary Pick?

He’s a straight-up commie loon. Newly Uncovered Writings show more Evidence of Warnock’s Support for Marxist Ideology

Michigan Group Calls on Whitmer to Forgo Taxpayer-Funded Paycheck After She Extended Statewide Shutdown

Covid-19: Singapore ‘cruise to nowhere’ ends after passenger tests positive

Joe Biden’s Latest Speech Shows the Democrat Bait and Switch is a Scandal

CNN’s Chris Cillizza Plays Gotcha With Kelly Loeffler on Trump’s Georgia Fight, Fails Miserably

The Hypocrisy Bullet Train Adds Some Passengers: 5 CA Assemblymembers Dine Out While You’re Locked Down

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson Snivels That Free People Have No Business Protesting At Her House

American Airlines offers at-home COVID tests for US travel

Good. Mall Santa Resigns After Going Full Scrooge Over Nerf Gun Request

The Legal Fight To Restore 2A Rights To Young Americans

BA Gift Guide- Six Books Every 2A Supporter Should Own

Catholic high schools in Michigan sue over coronavirus order keeping them closed

Lose Section 230? Be Careful What You Wish For

Portland ‘Activists’ Set Up Autonomous Zone After Police Eviction

After 8 Years Of “Gun Buyback Program,” California Shocked To See Gun Violence Still Rising

Things Are Looking Up In Chicago… If You’re A Carjacker

Christopher Nolan Rips Former Partner Warner Bros. for Putting All Movies on HBO

‘Look who shows up’ — CNN is poised for another PR debacle as it rushes towards another questionable Covid witness

The Washington Post has some juicy opposition research on Joe Biden’s pick for HUD Secretary

Dictionary.com changes its definition of ‘court packing’ to fit the Left’s current narrative

America’s best ‘mayor’ calls on Los Angeles to reopen outdoor dining

Bee Me

Only Other Guy In Store Not Wearing Mask Gives You Knowing Look As Though Welcoming You To Secret Society https://t.co/kGp5gx0aaR — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) December 8, 2020

The Kruiser Kabana

Cathedrale de l'Immaculee-Conception, Edmundston Canada pic.twitter.com/yvfl16jCW7 — Stained Glass Zealot ⚜️ (@glass_zealot) December 8, 2020

Whatever happened to corduroy?

___

Kruiser on Parler

Kruiser on MeWe

Kruiser on Twitter

Kruiser on Facebook

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.