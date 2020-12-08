BREAKING: Supreme Court Denies Pennsylvania GOP Challenge to Election Results

The United States Supreme Court has rejected a request by Congressman Mike Kelly (R-Pa.) to nullify Joe Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania because the state’s mail-in ballots were unconstitutional.

There was no explanation provided by the court and there were no noted dissents.

BREAKING: SCOTUS denies Pennsylvania Republicans’ effort to challenge the election results. pic.twitter.com/recMDgBXzH — Jennifer Franco (@jennfranconews) December 8, 2020

The Texas challenge to the election results in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin has been docketed. However, this doesn’t mean that it will be heard, and the court has not yet indicated if it will hear that case.

This story is developing.

