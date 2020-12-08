Insanity Wrap #102: Attack a Cop, Get Shot -- Memorialized By BLM, Too

Insanity Wrap needs to know: Is there anyone of color so violently stupid and aggressively self-destructive that BLM would wash its hands of them?

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

Insanity Wrap loves it when the headline tells the entire story.

This is one of those times.

Still, a few details wouldn’t hurt:

BLM-Antifa activists shut down streets and blocked a major intersection. They shouted the Antifa chant: “All cops are bastards!” But emerging details over their latest martyr brings into question whom BLM and Antifa are willing to show-up to support.

“Ya think?” would be Insanity Wrap’s reply to that last line, if we were feeling more childishly sarcastic this morning.

What happened next won’t shock you:

On Nov. 30, Sharif, of Philadelphia, allegedly violated a protective order and appeared at the victim’s home with a knife. The woman called 911. When Eugene Police responded to the call, the victim reported that Sharif had fled the scene with the knife. Police say they found Sharif brandishing a knife in a nearby alley. He reportedly rushed toward the officers and was shot. He was treated on the scene and transported to a local hospital for treatment where he was discharged after four days.

Insanity Wrap is supposed to be upset enough to take to the streets for a thug who got himself shot after threatening a woman he had been ordered to stay away from, and then charging the cops with his knife?

Sorry, no.

Sharif is lucky to be alive, even though he’s clearly too stupid to breathe.

Charge with a weapon at a cop, get shot.

Charge with a weapon at anyone, and they have the right to shoot you.

Insanity Wrap is licensed tp carry and would like to take this moment to remind you that we’ve been trained to empty the entire magazine before we stop shooting.

Maybe sometimes we carry more than one magazine.

Maybe!

Your Daily Dose of Mostly Peaceful Protest

According to this Antifa invite Insanity Wrap stumbled across, the anarcho-communist group is against everything but Mom, apple pie, and Christmas.

But probably only due to a lack of time.

They’ll get to destroying those once the kulaks have been eliminated.

Progressive Kids These Days

Her parents must be so embarrassed that this is their offspring. pic.twitter.com/nk4UHiRwTL — Gina Bontempo (@FlorioGina) December 7, 2020

And now, gentle reader, Insanity Wrap must ask you to endure a brief economics lecture from a maleducated child.

We especially enjoyed the bit where the young lady wishes away inflation by saying, “How about just don’t let it be worth less?”

Prices, how do they work?

Insanity Wrap will give the last word to the late, great, RWR.

“The trouble with our Liberal friends is not that they’re ignorant; it’s just that they know so much that isn’t so.” -Ronald Reagan

The Craziest Person in the World (Today)

Remember life’s simple pleasures, like going places and doing things?

Insanity Wrap’s memory isn’t what it once was, but we’re pretty sure those used to be real activities.

The lockdowns are taking a toll on the healthy:

Coloradans are on edge. As individuals. As families. As communities. Colorado already had greater demand for behavioral health services than it could provide. And the safety net that even the state’s top mental health official says has “too many holes” might be further frayed by the tight state budget. These crises have led to a well-documented flood of calls to crisis and referral lines, and nearly half of Coloradans recently reported experiencing anxiety or depression. “Everyone is really struggling with the same things,” says Kristen Cochran-Ward, director of Connections, a mental health and substance abuse program at the Health District of Northern Larimer County. “I have heard people saying that we are all in the same boat. We are not all in the same boat. We are all in the same storm. And some people might be in a cruise ship and some might be on a tire raft.”

The good news is, lockdowns are a great way to protect the vulnerable and the sick. The bad news is, lockdowns do terrible things to the psyche — and it doesn’t matter if you’re among the vulnerable or if you’re one of the vast majority of younger and healthier Americans at very little risk from the Wuhan Flu.

This next part is the part Insanity Wrap is supposed to whisper, but we’d rather shout it from the virtual rooftops: Lockdowns aren’t the only way to keep safe those who are genuinely at-risk.

Related: Many aren’t buying public officials’ ‘stay-at-home’ message. Experts say there’s a better way.

That message comes from the uber-lefty Los Angeles Times, where as we reported yesterday for our VIP supporters, the locals have grown weary of Mayor Eric Garcetti’s hypocrisies and petty tyrannies.

Today’s craziest person in the world is the one who still thinks we need to afflict the healthy in order to protect the vulnerable.

Here’s Another Damn Thing We’re Supposed to Be Concerned About

Journalists should reconsider the value of free speech, says New Yorker writer. “Those of us in journalism have to come to terms with the fact that free speech, a principle that we hold sacred, is being weaponized against the principles of journalism." pic.twitter.com/7iwonJvX6C — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 7, 2020

A “journalist” who says speech should not be free ought to be treated with the same disdain as you would a doctor who wants to treat your illness with leeches.

Insanity Wrap believes that a “journalist” who supports speech restrictions is not a journalist at all, but a propaganda hack for the Party.

Stalin would sneer with disdain at useful idiots like Steve Coll — but he’d also happily exploit their “talents” right up until it was time to have them shot.

Are You Threatening Me?

The Metropolitan Republican Club in Manhattan was vandalized with antifa graffiti. The vandals left fake body bags at the front door of the building. https://t.co/MYFHtwYfhw pic.twitter.com/oLSRWNjjOj — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) December 8, 2020

When our friend and colleague Kurt Schlichter tells you that “the Left wants you dead,” he isn’t engaging in hyperbole.

Progressivism Ruins Everything, Including Mall Santas

Oy vey:

A mall Santa dropped the hammer on a little boy who asked him for a Nerf gun for Christmas — telling the bawling kid he wouldn’t bring him the toy. The politically correct Kris Kringle was caught on video asking the child what he wanted for the holiday, according to a Facebook post by the boy’s mother. The boy apparently mentioned a gun, because the Santa could be heard replying, “No, no guns.’’ When the kid’s mom, who was standing nearby, piped in just to be clear, “Nerf gun,’’ the not-so-jolly Ol’ St. Nick was still having none of it.

Insanity Wrap never imagined we’d say this but: Sod off, Santa.

There’s video of the crying kid at the link, which is perfect viewing if you’re looking for a quick way to ruin your morning.

Must-See TV, it ain’t.

Stay Tuned…

#rephrased Do China's dirty work and you too can get the hot babe of your choice and with a pop of over 1 billion we've got a tons of them to choose from! Signed the CCP of China, the folks who brought you #COVID19 the #ccpvirus https://t.co/wCD8rA0ny5 — Peter Ingemi (@DaTechGuyblog) December 8, 2020

More here from the Daily Mail: How Fang Fang the Chinese spy slept with two US mayors and targeted politicians – including one of the youngest members of the House – before slipping out of the US when the FBI came knocking.

During her time in the US, Axios reports that Fang had her sights set on Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell, one of the youngest members of the House. Fang reportedly interacted with Swalwell at several events, helped fundraise for his re-election campaign and helped put at least one intern into his office. The alleged operative also fundraised for Tulsi Gabbard, as well as had a romantic or sexual relationship with at least two US mayors from the Midwest. Fang’s suspected operations ended during the Obama administration when she fled the US amid a FBI counterintelligence probe.

This seems like something we should have heard about during the Obama Administration, since Swalwell has had to face the voters multiple times since then. This would be good information for them to know, even should they choose (stupidly) to discard it.

Mark this story as “developing” because Insanity Wrap is going to have to come back to it — again and again — as we learn more.

One More Thing…

Pro Tip: If you like where you live, don’t vote for Democrats and then you won’t have to leave.

Science!

That’s a Wrap for today.

