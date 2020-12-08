FDA Says Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Is Safe and Effective, Approval Coming in Days

The Food and Drug Administration says that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective. Their analysis finds “no specific safety concerns identified that would preclude issuance of an [emergency use authorization].” FDA approval of the vaccine is expected within days.

President Trump has praised the unprecedented speed at which vaccine development has occurred with the assistance of his administration. “No medical breakthrough of this scope and magnitude has ever been achieved this rapidly, this quickly. And we’re very proud of it,” Trump said during remarks at the Rose Garden back in November. “Operation Warp Speed is unequaled and unrivaled anywhere in the world, and leaders of other countries have called me to congratulate us on what we’ve been able to do, and we’ve helped many countries with their ventilators and all of the problems they were having.”

There are some side effects from Pfizer’s vaccine, but serious reactions were rare. A majority of volunteers in the vaccine study experience reactions at the injection site of the vaccine, as well as headaches and fatigue.

The data suggests that the vaccine is 95 percent effective after two doses, taken 21 days apart. The vaccine is 82 percent effective after the first dose.

President Trump is expected to sign an executive order on Tuesday prioritizing the delivery of the vaccine to Americans over other countries as a “reaffirmation of the president’s commitment to America First.”

_____

