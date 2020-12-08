Tucker Carlson's Monologue on a Chinese Professor's Recent Speech Should Terrify You

In case you missed it, Tucker Carlson opened his show last night with a shocking video showing a Chinese professor of economics giving a speech about the country’s decades-old activities in the United States. He followed up with commentary from China expert Gordon Chang and current Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe.

The complete segment on Tucker Carlson tonight is about eight minutes long with subtitles, but it is well worth a watch. The comments are damning, and it is easy to see why they were removed from Chinese media and social media:

Tucker Carlson segment on a video deleted from Chinese social media of a professor saying that China "has people at the top of America's core inner circle of power & influence." pic.twitter.com/h3Ygy6UlHk — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 8, 2020

The economics professor appeared on Chinese television on November 28th, discussing Wall Street and international trade. He also commented on President Donald Trump and the recent election. He started by noting the trade war with the United States and musing about why the Chinese couldn’t “fix” the Trump administration:

Why between 1992 and 2016 did China and the U.S. used to be able to settle all kinds of issues, no matter what kind of crises we encountered, be it the Yinhe incident or the bombing of the embassy or the crashing of the plane? Things were asolved in no time like (a couple) do with their quarrels starting at the bedhead but ending at the bed end. We fixed everything in two months. What is the reason?

The answer to that question is chilling and should concern every American interested in preserving our sovereignty, the republic, and the future of our children:

I am going to throw out something maybe a little explosive here. It’s just because we have people at the top. At the top of America’s core inner circle of power and influence. We have our old friends.

Who is this professor referring to, specifically? In the remainder of the presentation, the professor gives some insight. According to Carlson, the talk included references to a Chinese agent working as a vice president in a top Wall Street firm that was not named for fear of creating political trouble. The professor also went on at length about an American who now has dual citizenship in China. The professor asserts this agent helped the CCP with a propaganda operation in Washington, D.C., in 2015.

He suggested the Obama administration was easy to manipulate, and the Chinese had many friends among its members. China’s problem came when Donald Trump was elected because, after that, everything changed:

For the past 30 years, 40 years, we have been utilizing the core power of the United States. As I said before, since the 1970s, Wall Street had a very strong influence on the domestic and foreign policy of the United States. So, we had a channel to rely on. But the problem is that after 2008 the status of Wall Street declined and, more importantly, after 2016, Wall Street can’t fix Trump. Why? It’s very awkward. Trump had a previous soft default issue with Wall Street, so there was a conflict between them. So, during the U.S.-China trade war, they (Wall Street) tried to help, and I know that. My friends on the U.S. side told me they tried to help but they couldn’t do much.

So, President Trump was impervious to Wall Street’s influence, an influence operation the Chinese have spent decades building. Of course, after the 2008 financial crisis, they expanded their other influence operations. Their activities at U.S. universities have been well documented through the Confucius Institutes and the 1,000 Talents program. The Chinese have also disclosed $19 million in ad buys and printing fees in major newspapers, and they influenced corporate media parent companies by granting access to the Chinese market.

According to Carlson, the professor went on to say that as a result of Trump’s aggressive stance on China, the “elites” got to work electing a new president:

But now we’re seeing Biden elected, the traditional elite, the political elite, the establishment, they’re very close to Wall Street, so you see that, right? Trump has been saying that Biden’s son has some sort of global foundation. Have you noticed that? Who helped him (Biden’s son) build the foundations? Got it?

Carlson notes:

Now you know why you weren’t allowed to talk about Hunter Biden’s laptop. Why big business aligned as one, the tech companies and the rest, to suppress that story. Because they were implicated in it.

Then Carlson reflected on his interview with former Biden business partner Tony Bobulinski, and what he disclosed about the Biden family’s dealings with China:

Bobulinksi: And in a document you guys have, and I think has been provided to the world, the Chinese reference that because of their trust in the Biden family, that Chairman Yi and Director Zhang, are excited about moving forward in this. And in that document, they reference loaning $5 million to the BD family. The BD family is the Biden family. Carlson: What are the implications of this going forward? If Joe Biden is elected president, which could very well happen? How does this constrain his ability to deal with China? Bobulinski: Are you asking for my opinion? Carlson: Yes, I am. As someone who’s worked with the Chinese. Bobulinski: So, I think Joe Biden and the Biden family are compromised.

Next Carlson brought on Gatestone Institute Senior Fellow Gordon Chang. Chang noted that under President Trump, the Chinese were not nearly this arrogant because they were afraid of him. He claimed the regime’s open commentary now indicates that the Communist Party feels emboldened by a prospective President Joe Biden. He also confirmed the existence of China’s relationship with a core base of power in the United States. Chang proposed ways that President Trump can break some of those ties even in a short period of time using existing executive powers.

DNI John Ratcliffe also appeared to comment on a Wall Street Journal editorial he wrote on December 3rd regarding China and the threat of intellectual property theft. The editorial is entitled, “China Is National Security Threat #1,” and it is well worth reading. It details China’s impact on American jobs and the security of our nation. A notable quote from the article:

“There are no ethical boundaries to Beijing’s pursuit of power.”

When Carlson questioned why more leaders weren’t speaking out against the threats China poses, Ratcliffe responded:

Well, I think you did a good job of encapsulating why, Tucker. There are a lot of people who, for economic reasons, don’t want China to be our greatest threat. There are a lot of people who, for political reasons, don’t want China to be our greatest threat in America. But the intelligence doesn’t lie. China is our greatest threat and it’s not even close.

So how will that threat be dealt with over the next four years? Americans have good reason to be concerned. Joe Biden’s record on China is dismal in terms of controlling the aspirations of the Chinese Communist Party. There is more direct evidence with corroboration to indicate that he is in a weaker position now than when he was responsible for the U.S.- China relationship as vice president.

Biden has also appointed John Kerry as “Climate Czar,” a position that will reportedly sit on the National Security Council. This appointment will not require Senate approval. In a recent appearance at the World Economic Forum discussing the Great Reset, Kerry disclosed he has already been speaking to the Chinese regarding climate goals and said he believes a Biden administration will be more open to China. Biden has also appointed many Obama-era staffmembers that the professor indicated were friendly with China.

Carlson said that China’s influence over our political and business elites would be a topic he and his team will focus on deeply over the coming weeks. Every American interested in the country our future generations will inherit should be tuned in.