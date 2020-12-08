'I Would Have Been Dismembered... Thrown Into a Trash Can' Says Black Woman Whose Mother Paid for Abortion

On Tuesday, Democrats in the House Appropriations Committee held a hearing condemning the Hyde Amendment, a federal policy that protects taxpayers from funding the intentional killing of a baby in the womb. Democrats argued that the policy is racist but a black mother gave a powerful testimony in favor of the Hyde Amendment, telling her personal story about having almost gotten aborted herself.

“I was born in 1981, a year after the Supreme Court reaffirmed the Hyde Amendment,” Christina Bennett, communications director of the Family Institute of Connecticut, testified. “My mother faced intense pressure to abort, leading her to schedule an abortion at Mt. Sinai hospital in Hartford.”

Yet “the kind words of an elderly black janitor” convinced Bennett’s mother to keep her. “Before she left, the doctor pressured her to go through with the abortion, reminding her that she’d already paid for it. When she insisted on keeping me, he yelled, ‘Don’t leave this room.'”

“My mother wanted me even though she paid for an abortion,” Bennett explained. “My mother represents women who’ve been coerced into abortion.”

Bennett testified that she helped “hundreds of women” who faced similar coercion.

Later in the hearing, she explained exactly how a doctor would have snuffed out her life.

“If I was aborted in Hartford, I would have been dismembered, my body would have been thrown into a trash can, and that would have been the reality of what happened,” Bennett said.

“We can never deny the fact that abortion is the intentional taking of a human life and taxpayers who are morally opposed to this — whether it’s for religious reasons or secular reasons — should not be forced to have to fund this, especially for those of us in the black community who view abortion and what has happened to our community as an act of genocide,” she argued.

Indeed, Louisiana State Rep. Katrina Jackson (D) called abortion “modern-day genocide for African-Americans.”

“More African American babies are killed in the womb each year than by any other cause,” she told PJ Media. “There’s no other way to look at it. At the close of 2019, more African American babies will die at the hands of abortionists than any other disease, sickness, or violence combined. How do you not define it to be genocide?”

Radiance Foundation President Ryan Bomberger, a black survivor of abortion, crunched the numbers and found that Planned Parenthood kills approximately 247 unborn black babies every day.

Bennett’s powerful testimony gave the lie to the Democratic argument that the Hyde Amendment is racist. Even as Democrats and their abortion activist witnesses insisted that the federal government’s decision not to fund the killing of babies (a disproportionate number of whom are black) is racist, a black woman who barely escaped getting dismembered in the womb spoke powerfully about the importance of saving babies from abortion and protecting taxpayers from being forced to fund such violence.

Some Democrats expressed appreciation for Bennett’s mother’s decision to save her life, but they also supported another panelist who chose to have her unborn child killed. Democrats insisted that the mother’s will in each case should be the determining factor, even though one of the women who would have gotten aborted had just spoken to them.

