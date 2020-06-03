Planned Parenthood Outraged by 'Violence Against Black Lives,' But Won't Stop Killing Black Babies

Planned Parenthood, the abortion giant that kills an estimated 247 unborn black babies every day, tweeted in solidarity with the protests over the death of George Floyd, condemning “violence against black lives.” While Planned Parenthood rightly acknowledged its own racist history, it made no pledge to stop killing black babies or move against billboards advocating abortion in black neighborhoods.

“We’re devastated, grieving, and outraged by violence against Black lives,” Planned Parenthood tweeted on Monday. “We must continue to demand accountability, justice, and an end to the inequity that continues to define every moment of life for Black America from the racist institutions that uphold white supremacy.”

We're devastated, grieving, and outraged by violence against Black lives. We must continue to demand accountability, justice, and an end to the inequity that continues to define every moment of life for Black America from the racist institutions that uphold white supremacy. — Planned Parenthood (@PPFA) June 1, 2020

The abortion giant went on to declare that “[w]hite supremacy and systemic racism permeate every institution — including the foundation of this country. As our nation confronts the COVID-19 pandemic, which is disproportionately ravaging Black communities, we must also address the public health crisis that racism presents.”

White supremacy and systemic racism permeate every institution — including the foundation of this country. As our nation confronts the COVID-19 pandemic, which is disproportionately ravaging Black communities, we must also address the public health crisis that racism presents. — Planned Parenthood (@PPFA) June 1, 2020

The abortion giant concluded its message by making a few commitments, including to “reckon publicly with our own racist history” and to “Step back to create space for Black organizations and leaders organizing in this moment.”

To our Black patients, supporters, and colleagues across the country and the Black community whose lives, health, and safety are constantly under attack, Planned Parenthood stands with you. #BlackLivesMatter — Planned Parenthood (@PPFA) June 1, 2020

For some reason, I doubt Planned Parenthood’s decision to “create space for Black organizations” includes listening to the Radiance Foundation, founded by Ryan Bomberger, a black survivor of abortion.

Bomberger crunched the numbers and found that Planned Parenthood kills approximately 247 unborn black babies every day. He cited the Guttmacher Institute, which reported 926,200 abortions in 2014, 28 percent of which were among black women. That amounts to 259,336 unborn black babies killed in 2014 (711 per day). The top 15 leading causes of death among black Americans amount to 246,122 lost lives.

Bomberger then took Planned Parenthood’s share of abortions, 34.7 percent in 2016 (321,384 Planned Parenthood abortions divided by 926,200 abortions in the U.S. that year) and calculated that Planned Parenthood itself kills approximately 247 unborn black babies per day.

Planned Parenthood’s commitment to listen to black voices will also likely not extend to Alveda King — Martin Luther King Jr.’s niece — whose pro-life film about Roe v. Wade got blocked on Facebook in 2018. “This big screen movie is the real untold story of how mountains of lies led to an injustice that has deprived millions of people of human dignity and human rights,” King said of the film.

Planned Parenthood’s commitment to listen to black voices will also exclude some Democrats, like Louisiana State Rep. Katrina Jackson.

“It’s modern-day genocide for African Americans,” Jackson told PJ Media. “More African American babies are killed in the womb each year than by any other cause. There’s no other way to look at it. At the close of 2019, more African American babies will die at the hands of abortionists than any other disease, sickness, or violence combined. How do you not define it to be genocide?”

While some have disputed the claim that abortion kills more black Americans than any other cause, ostensibly because they believe unborn babies do not count as human, 95 percent of biologists said life begins at conception. From the moment of conception, a baby has unique human DNA.

It is heartening that Planned Parenthood said it would reckon with its racist past — the abortion giant was founded by Margaret Sanger, an outspoken proponent of the racist eugenics movement. She once declared that “the unbalance between the birth rate of the ‘unfit’ and the ‘fit’” was “admittedly the greatest present menace to civilization.”

Even so, the abortion giant’s claim to be “outraged by violence against Black lives” while snuffing out the lives of hundreds of black babies every day is the height of disgusting hypocrisy.

Tyler O’Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.