The Morning Briefing: Who Had 'Lil Wayne Chillin' With Trump' On Their 2020 Bingo Cards?

Lil Wayne and Trump—A Match Made in Bizarroland

I discovered at some point a few months ago that it is just best to embrace the overwhelming weirdness of this year. Expect the unexpected. Assume nothing. Get comfortable with day-drinking. It’ll probably still be 90% tedium and dreck, but the 10% that isn’t may just keep your relative sanity going for another day.

When one reads and writes about political news all day weariness can set in rather quickly. It’s always nice when an oddball story flies in seemingly out of nowhere.

On Thursday, I saw some tweets about rapper Lil Wayne meeting with President Trump and I naturally thought that there was a mass Twitter effort afoot to punk me. Much to my pleasant surprise, I was wrong.

Tyler has more:

On Thursday, Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., better known by his stage name Lil Wayne, posted a picture of himself with President Donald Trump and praised the president’s policies. It seems Lil Wayne may have just endorsed Trump, although he did not explicitly say so. “Just had a great meeting with [President Trump] besides what he’s done so far with criminal [justice] reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership,” Lil Wayne tweeted. “He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.”

Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/Q9c5k1yMWf — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 29, 2020

Sure, I’m being flippant and having some fun here, but this story does provide a perfect example of the stark contrast between Democratic rhetoric and Republican reality in the Trump era.

We all know the Dems’ spiel: “Trump’s a racist. His supporters are racist. Racist, racist, racist, racist, and, oh hey, did we mention racist?”

We all know it’s a truckload of garbage too.

The reality is that Joe Biden sponsored the 1994 crime bill that is blamed for incarcerating a disproportionate number of Black men in America. The president who Biden served under as vice-president — His High Holiness the Lightbringer Barack Obama — paid a lot of lip-service to criminal justice reform but got sidetracked taking too many selfies and never did anything about it.

President Donald Trump — the alleged Super Racist — has done something. He also continues to want to do more to help Black Americans, that’s what the Platinum Plan is all about.

Worst. Racist. Ever.

Liberals are naturally furious that the results-oriented businessman president is actually helping Black Americans. They’ve had a pretty sweet gig for decades getting Black votes in exchange for nothing but empty, unfulfilled promises. They’ve been living in fear that Black voters might one day notice that they never deliver.

My Townhall colleague Cortney O’Brien wrote yesterday about another rapper — Ice Cube — working with Trump and catching grief for it:

Rapper and actor Ice Cube is onboard with President Trump’s Platinum Plan to boost economic opportunity in the African-American community. And he’s getting lots of flak for it. “I guess Ice Cube associates himself with Donald Trump calling Hispanics breeders,” said MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough. “I guess Ice Cube associates himself with Jared Kushner saying that Donald Trump can’t help black people if Black people don’t want to help themselves. I guess that’s what Ice Cube associates himself with. Nice career move.”

You can see that Mr. Morning Mika has completed his transition to the Left by telling a Black man what’s best for him.

Ice Cube created the “Contract With Black America” (CWBA) over the summer to address problems and concerns in the Black community. The reactions of the two major parties perfectly illustrate what I was saying about the Democrats and lip-service.

Also from Cortney’s post:

Ice Cube has explained that Democrats have been “cordial” to him, but they’ve been all talk. From what he’s seen, it’s the GOP that has moved the needle on Black empowerment.

Facts: I put out the CWBA. Both parties contacted me. Dems said we’ll address the CWBA after the election. Trump campaign made some adjustments to their plan after talking to us about the CWBA. — Ice Cube (@icecube) October 14, 2020

Again, rhetoric vs. reality.

The most egregiously biased thing about the mainstream media in the Trump era is that it focuses solely on false Democratic talking points that are designed to make the president look bad while completely ignoring his very real accomplishments, like historic agreements in the Middle East.

They’re evil and they can’t keep this up forever.

