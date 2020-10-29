Xi's Gotta Have It: China's Communist Party Has a Long-Range Plan to Overtake the United States

Asia Times reports on the Chinese Communist Party’s congress, which concludes today.

The allegedly free but increasingly leftist U.S. media isn’t reporting much on it, which is interesting all by itself.

Granted, foreign policy doesn’t drive as many sick burns or clicks as your average Instagram influencer, but it’s still important.

Lately a question about our media, and the Democrats it clearly favors at the expense of its own credibility, has slipped into my mind unbidden.

When the Hunter Biden scandal first erupted, media, social media and the Democrats attacked it in concert from three directions.

Media and social media both acted to disrupt the story’s path to American eyeballs and ears from their respective angles. They censored it and continue to pretend it’s not even there. The NY Post is still locked out of its Twitter account, and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, who looks like he’s auditioning to play Russian lunatic Rasputin in some badly funded Netflix movie, offered all kinds of circular reasoning and even outright lies under oath, according to Sen. Ted Cruz, to justify it. Meanwhile, the Democrats have trotted out Rep. Adam Schiff from the people’s republic of California to slam the Biden story — without a shred of evidence — as “Russian disinformation.”

Schiff had no evidence. He didn’t need any, for CNN, MSNBC, and the like to trumpet his claim uncritically. The “Russian collusion” tale has been long discredited by now. But that doesn’t seem to matter.

Democrats never say, and media never ask, whether a given story might be Chinese disinformation — despite the fact that, as Asia Times reports, China does have a plan and the ambition to overtake the United States as the world’s leading superpower. Russia lacks the means and the ambition for such a global role. That went away with the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Is it impossible for a given news story to be Chinese disinformation? They have more money and much more savvy than Moscow. Disinforming and dividing America would reasonably be expected to be among China’s strategies to overtake us. Right?

China has been buying American researchers through its Thousand Talents Plan, which we’ve repeatedly reported on here. So there is precedent, happening right now, for China to use the wealth it has gained over the past few decades against those of us who have made it wealthy.

We know it can buy silence and even open support from major American athletes and leagues. The National Basketball Association seems to forget which nation it plays in. Facial recognition at NBA arenas if fans are allowed in next season?

We know China has planted its Confucius Institutes at universities all over the United States, putting sweet cash into the coffers of bloated, leftist universities that now teach open hatred for the United States and its alleged sins — but not, curiously, the sins and murders of communists Mao, Stalin, Pol Pot, and so forth.

Isn’t that interesting?

So the question is, have our media also become instruments of China’s foreign policy?

While you ponder that question, take a look at the Asia Times report.

Justin Lin, aka Lin Yifu, head of the Peking University’s (PKU) National School of Development, told a forum in Beijing on Wednesday that the economy could ride out the geopolitical headwinds and keep expanding at 6-8% annually for the next ten years.

That’s interesting. Recovering from the COVID pandemic which originated in China (though Democrat Andrew Cuomo keeps insisting it came here from Europe, which might or might not be true for New York but is totally irrelevant since the virus started its global tour in Wuhan, and it didn’t only come in from one direction in a global interconnected economy), the U.S. economy just posted 33% growth for the quarter. Appearing on Fox News earlier Thursday, Biden economic adviser Austan Goolsby said that the Joe Biden economy could hope for 2.5% to 3% growth maximum.

Biden’s own advocates seem to lack ambition for the economy they want to lead.

Here’s communist China projecting much more robust growth for its strongly state-controlled and influenced economy.

Lin, a former deputy governor at the World Bank, was quoted by Xinhua as saying that China had turned the corner in its fight against Covid-19 and amid the current testing times may take an unassailable lead over major Western economies in terms of economic recovery and in nurturing emerging new high-tech industries. He said China was well-poised to press its advantages as one of the world’s largest markets with well-rounded, full-stack supply chains.

Maybe, maybe not. The freer world is decoupling from China rapidly. The United States, at least while Trump is in office, is warming up to India as a strategic partner and future manufacturing hub (one of many, along with Vietnam and others, to take up the load formerly held pretty much alone by China). So some of that is wishcasting. If Japan, South Korea, Australia, Europe, and the United States continue decoupling from China, its growth rate will suffer.

Unless Biden gets into the White House. Trump has consistently criticized China, and the American leaders who he says let China take advantage of us. Biden is one of those.

Biden has long favored China, even dismissing it as any level of threat, for whatever reason, and our media have never questioned him about this favoritism. Why?

The official communique of the just-concluded plenum revealed that Xi had also teased the 400 attendees with his expectations for the next 15 years, though the document did not specify the leader’s aspirations. It is widely rumored, however, that Beijing aims to leapfrog the US in gross domestic product (GDP) and economic power by 2035.

That will be much easier for China to accomplish if the best we can do is a measly 3% growth while they’re doubling or nearly tripling that, which is Biden’s goal.

China covered up the coronavirus outbreak during the most critical days for stopping it. Democrats refuse to criticize them for that. Cuomo keeps blaming Europe. Media keep letting him. Why?

Joe Biden has long been a study in mediocrity. When he wasn’t toxifying our judicial nominations process, which he did consistently for decades to pad his own meager CV or deflect from his plagiarism, he was busy getting foreign policy issues wrong for about 40 years. That’s not just my opinion, Obama’s Defense Secretary Robert Gates has publicly said and reiterated as much.

The media have gone into the tank for the walking bore that is Joe Biden like they have never gone into the tank for any previous candidate in my lifetime. Why?

