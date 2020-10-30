Democrat-Run Hellholes Prepping for Election Night Violence Because Of Course

This Is Your Life on Democrats

As election day rapidly approaches it is impossible to avoid thinking or talking about what sort of mayhem will ensue.

I’ve talked to a lot of people who think that there will be violence in the streets only if President Trump wins. I disagree. The leftists have made street riots their calling card and aren’t going to suddenly become reformed if Joe Biden is a clear winner. They will find something to loot about.

There is a laughable narrative being pushed by the mainstream media about the looming threat of violence coming from right-wing militias:

Study warns five states at high risk for election-related armed violence by militia groups https://t.co/W2xwEsdzyQ pic.twitter.com/LyxV7opaAi — The Hill (@thehill) October 28, 2020

Ooh…a study.

Well, here is some reality. From Deadline:

Merchants and other storefronts across the country are boarding up windows in anticipation of a highly polarized Election Day, according to reports. Reports of businesses taking action have emerged in Boston, Washington DC, St. Louis, San Francisco and other large cities. In the Los Angeles area, the city of Beverly Hills has already declared its Rodeo Drive shopping area will be on lockdown for two days starting on Election Day. Reports from various sources say merchants on Sunset Boulevard and La Brea Avenue are also preparing their businesses in anticipation of trouble. The Santa Monica Police Department has issued an activation plan for election turmoil. “As a Police Department, we cannot tell business what to do when it comes to boarding up,” the statement said. “However, we understand the need to feel secure and we respect your decisions on how to handle your day to day operations.”

None of those cities are known for their thriving right-wing militia communities. All are, however, familiar with Black Lives Matter and antifa “peaceful” protests.

The dirty little secret about BLM and antifa is that they aren’t really out for justice. They’re really more interested in being tough guys when they have overwhelming numbers on their side and maybe getting the occasional free TV. High minded and guided by noble purpose these thugs are not.

Virtually every city named (there were more) in this article is overwhelmingly Democrat and has been run by Democrats for years. Elected Democrats spent the summer falling all over themselves to show solidarity with protests that, despite the mainstream media fable-spinning, usually turned violent. The belated, half-hearted “condemnations” that were issued months into the rioting rang hollow. The miscreants had already been emboldened by their elders.

The chaos and violence will not end on election night even if the Democrats win big. In fact, it will just be getting a booster shot.

And it won’t be coming from the Right.

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of "Don't Let the Hippies Shower" and "Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage," both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media's "Morning Briefing." His columns appear twice a week.