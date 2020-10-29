AOC Curses Trump and Wall Street While Wearing $14K in Expensive Clothes for 'Vanity Fair'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez solidified her position in the celebrity firmament by agreeing to an interview with Vanity Fair. You know you’ve hit the celebrity big time when the entertainment/fashion rag published by Conde Nast gives you the cover and a full spread of worshipping copy to go with it.

AOC didn’t waste the opportunity or disappoint her radical drooling hordes who think the world can be explained in 140 characters or less. She lambasted Donald Trump and Wall Street for not paying taxes and not agreeing to pay everyone’s college tuition for free.

And she did it while wearing a reported $14,000 in fancy designer clothes. I guess if you make your fortune dressing the famous, you get eaten last.

Fox News:

AOC lambasted Trump in the magazine interview saying: “These are the same people saying that we can’t have tuition-free public colleges because there’s no money,” she says, “when these motherf*****s are only paying $750 a year in taxes.” She also defended herself as a powerful woman against right-wing attacks that have painted her as a socialist and a villain. “It’s very dehumanizing in both ways, strangely, both the negative and the positive,” the congresswoman said. “It’s not an accident that, every cycle, the boogeyman of the Democrats is a woman,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “A couple of cycles ago, it was Pelosi. Then it was Hillary, and now it’s me.”

Poor little AOC — everyone always picking on her for being a socialist loon. And she obviously doesn’t read the newspapers. Several men have served as the right’s “boogeyman,” most recently Senator Bernie Sanders. That AOC happens to be a woman is immaterial to the dangerous, unbalanced, vengeful policies she supports.

But don’t tell her that. She’s on a roll.

“It’s legitimately hard being a first-generation woman . . . and being working class, trying to navigate a professional environment,” she said in the interview. “It continues to take me so long to try to figure out how to look put-together without having a huge designer closet.”

I love the humblebrags. It takes sooooooo long to figure out what to wear when the spotlight is going to be on her. If she’s so worried about that, why not just wear jeans and tank top like she did when she was a “working class” bartender?

She certainly wouldn’t have worn this to work.

Ocasio-Cortez wore a white suit by Aliétte to grace the cover of the magazine, her outfit choice an homage to the women’s suffrage movement. Photographs dispersed throughout the magazine with her interview include multiple outfit changes, including a polka dot Wales Bonner dress and a black suit with multicolored tassels by Loewe. She also sported a pair of black Christian Louboutin heels, iconic for their red bottoms.

Who knew our little socialist could be such a clothes horse?

Definitely not “working class.” But sacrifices must be made if you’re going to transform America. Think of all those Russian commissars and their dachas in the Black Sea. Of course, they deserved them. They worked harder and they’re smarter than the peasants and working-class stiffs who kept them in luxury while they were eating turnips, potatoes, and moldy sausage.

Ah, socialism. Can’t wait.