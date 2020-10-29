Election 2020

Will Trump Get One-Third of the Black Vote?

By Matt Margolis Oct 29, 2020 9:42 PM ET
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Spoiler alert: I don’t think so.

According to the latest Rasmussen Poll, however, nearly a third of black voters would vote to reelect President Trump “if the presidential election was held today.”

Rasmussen often gets accused of being a pro-Trump poll, but the firm did accurately predict the 2016 election, so that has to count for something.

According to Rasmussen’s latest 2020 election survey,  Joe Biden has “a slight 48% to 47% lead over President Trump among Likely U.S. Voters,” and while both Trump and Biden have roughly equal support amongst their respective parties, Trump “leads by three points among voters not affiliated with either major party.”

But the black vote is an interesting metric Rasmussen has been measuring, here are the recent numbers.

Sounds crazy? Perhaps. After all, Trump only got 8 percent of the black vote in 2016. But, a Hill-HarrisX poll had Trump at 24 percent approval from black voters after the Republican National Convention. There’s no question that Trump has increased his support from black voters since 2016. The question is, just how much?

Matt Margolis is the author of the new book Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trumpand the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama.

 

