The Morning Briefing: Despicable Media Just Had Its Busiest Day of Carrying Water for Biden Yet

Mainstream Media Campaigns for Biden AGAIN

It’s Thursday in America I think. The days are so blurry. I do hope you’re having a good one so far, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends.

It’s no wonder Joe Biden is able to go to bed right after breakfast every day — he knows that the media will campaign for him.

The Enemy of the People had their hands full covering for Grandpa Gropes on Wednesday once the New York Post story about the Cocaine Kid broke. The speed with which they coordinated their efforts and messaging was proof positive that Journolist still exists, albeit in an altered form.

By the time I got to the computer my Tweetdeck media columns were flooded with various MSM accounts all tweeting very slight variations on a theme: don’t link or share the Post story because it is or it may be disinformation.

I took a big swig of coffee, got up and walked around a bit, then returned to my computer to make sure I was reading everything correctly.

Yep, I’d seen it right the first time. The media outlets that spent years breathlessly “reporting” on every bit of fabricated and uncorroborated garbage about President Trump colluding with Russia were now concerned with the veracity of a new detail in a story that’s always had more legs than the Russia nonsense.

It was both disturbing and amusing to see them tune up their hive mind chorus in defense of Biden’s reprehensible son and whatever his pops might know about the depths of his reprehensibility. Disturbing because it showed once again that they’re merely full-throated advocates for all things Democrat, now more so than ever.

Amusing because every time one of them tweeted about not sharing the story conservatives would flood their mentions with links to the story.

Who says Twitter can’t be fun?

While the mainstream media hacks were barking in unison like the trained seals that they are, the Social Media Supreme Soviet took matters into their own hands.

Paula wrote about a Facebook exec freely admitting that they were “reducing” the distribution of the Post article on the platform.

Twitter really went into Bizzaroland with its overreaction. When I went to click on the link to the article I was given a dire warning that the content had been flagged as “potentially spammy.”

I don’t think “spammy” is a thing.

Later in the day, Twitter CEO sort of backtracked, which Tyler wrote about:

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey admitted that Twitter’s censorship of the article was “unacceptable.” He acknowledged that Twitter had blocked URL sharing via tweet or direct message “with zero context as to why we’re blocking.” “Our communication around our actions on the [New York Post] article was not great. And blocking URL sharing via tweet or DM with zero context as to why we’re blocking: unacceptable,” Dorsey tweeted.

Translation: “We should have better explained to you rubes why we’re telling you what you can read and what you can think.”

The coordinated efforts by the mainstream media and social media Biden water-carriers had a decidedly “Nothing to see here, move along…move along,” feel to it. That, of course, makes it feel as if there is definitely something to see there.

Perhaps they were all merely exhausted from having to pretend that the Democrats on the Judiciary Committee weren’t consistently getting their you-know-whats handed to them by Amy Coney Barrett and wanted a change of pace. That’s understandable. They were all a little too shrill in their dismissal of the Post story though. They’ve all invested a lot of time and effort into ignoring the Hunter Biden/Burisma stuff thus far. The reaction yesterday seemed as if they snapped from the pressure of that.

The stink around this story never goes away despite the best efforts of the MSM to get rid of it. It may not have had October surprise or smoking gun status when the Post first released it but the flop sweat panic reaction of the media gave it both.

Thanks guys!

Rest up, you have to get back to not asking Joe Biden about anything substantive.

Der Bidengaffer Called It a Day Before Lunch Again, BTW

Hmmm…

'Too Good To Go' app eliminates food waste from restaurants, grocery stores https://t.co/XdEJQhojsv pic.twitter.com/jacPDLHBuz — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) October 15, 2020

PJM Linktank

This garbage narrative is really about to unravel now. Prosecutors Finally Catch the Man Who Fired the First Shot Near Kyle Rittenhouse at Kenosha Riots

Did the FBI Sit on a Computer Containing Evidence of Hunter Sex Tape and Biden Burisma Corruption?

Ted Cruz Decimates Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse for His Ties to Dark Money Groups

Jack Dorsey is a fascist. BREAKING: White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Locked on Twitter

This needs to happen. Trump Renews Push Against Section 230 After Facebook and Twitter Censor Hunter Biden Story

Treacher: FLASHBACK: Years Before NBC’s Trump Town Hall, The Network Gave Him a Weekly Show

Unflappable: Amy Coney Barrett Sees Through Kamala Harris’ Trap, Won’t Take the Bait

‘1619 Project’ Founder Has a Tantrum After NYT Publishes Critical Column

Merriam-Webster Changes Definition of ‘Sexual Preference’ Seemingly Overnight

Kamala Harris Is Getting Advice From Hamas-Linked CAIR

America’s Gifted Student Programs Have a ‘Race Problem,’ NBC Says

Dr. Fauci Finally Admits President Trump ‘Very Likely’ Has Some Level of Immunity to COVID-19

Lawyer for Men Who Plotted to Kidnap Gov. Whitmer: It Was Just ‘Big Talk Between Crackpots’

Rioters Trash Portland Restaurant After Antifa ‘Reviewers’ Target It, But the Black Owner Just Got the Last Word

Nations Get ‘Lockdown Fever’ as Outbreaks Multiply and Vaccine Trials Delayed

The CDC Wants You to Serve Turkey Virtually This Thanksgiving

‘Central Park Karen’ Faces Jail Time for Making a False Report. Now Do James Comey.

VodkaPundit: Insanity Wrap #70: Blitzer vs Pelosi in CNN Battle Royale

A Free Lesson on TANSTAAFL to the Candidates Running on a Platform of ‘I’ll Give You Free Stuff’

Trump Schedule Shows Just How Tight the Race Is

MAJOR COUP: Ice Cube Helped Donald Trump Develop the Platinum Plan for Black America

VIP

Why Did Facebook Move Against the Hunter Biden Story Before a Fact-Check?

VIP Gold

Replay! VIP Gold Live Chat with VodkaPundit, Kruiser, and Preston – LIVE NOW

Schlichter: Commie Creeps Killed Comedy

From the Mothership and Beyond

But fans aren’t allowed there. Sports stadiums welcome voters, not fans

Hawley to ACB: Biden-Burisma Corruption Case Might Come Before You on SCOTUS

Judge Barrett Bulldozes Senator Coons: I Assure You, I Have My Own Mind

She ain’t playin’. Sen. Blackburn Reminds Senate Democrats Which Party is Responsible For Blocking Coronavirus Relief

New Poll on Amy Coney Barrett’s SCOTUS Nomination Is All Bad News For Democrats

Good News: Top DOJ Official and Trump-Russia Collusion Peddler Bruce Ohr Has Resigned

Sen. Ernst Calls Out Katie Hill for Judging ACB by Her Clothing

Southwest Statement Contradicts Video of Black Trump Supporter Being Booted From Flight

Coronavirus: Are some soaps better than others?

Lake Henry Prosecutor Declines Weapons Charges For Rittenhouse

2A Leaders Impressed By ACB Testimony

Return Of The Black Gun-Rights Movement

Illinois Facing A Dozen Lawsuits Over FOID Card Delays

These Brands of Dog Food Have Been Recalled

Leaked Audio: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Makes Major Admission About Lock Downs

Watch Violent Crime Skyrocket: LA City Council Moving Forward With Unarmed ‘Crisis Response’ Team

They’re Charlie Brown trying to kick the football with the Russia stuff. The New York Times Clowns Itself Trying to Prove Trump Owes Russia Money

Project Veritas Recordings Portray Colorado Democrat Operative as Antifa Militant Ready for Violence

Senator Brings Some Fun to Questioning Amy Coney Barrett With Jabs at Houston Astros — Watch

House Republican Introduces Resolution Calling For Pelosi’s Removal Due To ‘Mental Fitness’

Kira Davis: Yes, Conservatives…Race Matters

California Catholics pray, protest at destroyed St. Junipero Serra statue

Poll: Plurality Says Pelosi Is More To Blame For Stimulus Stalemate Than Trump

Some Bad News About The Replication Crisis In Social Science

Portland Business Owners Want An End To The Nightly Protests

This is going super well. More Election Mail Winds Up In A Dumpster In Pennsylvania

Colorado Police AGAIN “Stand Down” During Standoff With Child Abuse Suspect

Remember When . . . We Could Laugh at Ourselves?

House Judiciary Republicans post New York Post’s story on their website to get around Twitter’s block

‘Do I detect some mansplaining?’ NBC/MSNBC analyst Howard Fineman seems to have a problem with ‘uppity woman’ Amy Coney Barrett

‘Have mercy, Zodiac!!!’ Ted Cruz goes full ‘BEAST MODE’ on Sheldon Whitehouse, who couldn’t get out of there fast enough

Federal judge says inmates eligible for $1,200 stimulus checks

A Historical Dig Sheds Light on the Food of the Underground Railroad

Bee Me

It is grating.

Kamala Harris's Ratings Plummet As People Realize They'd Have To Listen To Her Voice For Next 4 Years https://t.co/gfQQbrHj5H — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) October 14, 2020

The Kruiser Kabana

This couldn’t happen on SNL now. Bill Burr got dragged last week for doing a monologue that was maybe a third as edgy.

I’m not going to let this election make me fat. Fatter. Fattest.

___

Kruiser Twitter

Kruiser Facebook

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.