Did the FBI Sit on a Computer Containing Evidence of Hunter Sex Tape and Biden Burisma Corruption?

One of the strangest details of the exclusive New York Post story involving the recovered data from a computer linked to Hunter Biden is the story of the laptop itself and what is alleged about it. You can read about the evidence alleging that Hunter Biden was trading influence with foreign actors in Matt Margolis’s piece here. But what also interested me was the part of the NYP investigation where they claim there’s a sex tape and pornographic photos starring Hunter on the laptop—and the FBI knew about it in December.

The computer was dropped off at a repair shop in Biden’s home state of Delaware in April 2019, according to the store’s owner. Other material extracted from the computer includes a raunchy, 12-minute video that appears to show Hunter, who’s admitted struggling with addiction problems, smoking crack while engaged in a sex act with an unidentified woman, as well as numerous other sexually explicit images. The customer who brought in the water-damaged MacBook Pro for repair never paid for the service or retrieved it or a hard drive on which its contents were stored, according to the shop owner, who said he tried repeatedly to contact the client. The shop owner couldn’t positively identify the customer as Hunter Biden, but said the laptop bore a sticker from the Beau Biden Foundation, named after Hunter’s late brother and former Delaware attorney general. Photos of a Delaware federal subpoena given to The Post show that both the computer and hard drive were seized by the FBI in December, after the shop’s owner says he alerted the feds to their existence.

Let’s forget for a moment that there’s reportedly a video of Hunter Biden smoking crack and romping with hookers on the laptop. That’s par for the course, isn’t it?

TFW you're bathing in your "Son of the Vice President" Privilege #HunterBiden pic.twitter.com/pZcIgiI2tc — TheDonald.win (@thedonalddotwin) October 14, 2020

What about the part where the FBI had possession of this information back in December? Why didn’t the FBI come forward with this evidence about Hunter Biden’s emails, which appear to show collusion and influence-trading? Isn’t that something they should have told the president or members of Congress? Was the FBI deliberately covering it up? If the good citizen who came forward and alerted the FBI of the contents of the laptop had not made a copy of the information, it would still be under FBI lock and key. But the computer repairman did make a copy and sent it to Rudy Giuliani. If true, it’s a stunning indictment of the FBI that an American citizen—who alerted them to alleged multiple crimes involving a guy with the last name Biden—knew not to trust them and made other arrangements should they try to cover it up (which, apparently, they did).

Imagine for a moment that a laptop was recovered showing emails from Donald Trump Jr. to a Russian oligarch implicating him in influence-trading and, like a cherry on a sundae, there was also video of him snorting coke off the backsides of prostitutes. Do you think the story would lead every mainstream media news show? You’d better believe it would.

But instead of leading every news show, Twitter and Facebook are censoring the New York Post article and the mainstream press is pretending it doesn’t exist.

So terrible that Facebook and Twitter took down the story of “Smoking Gun” emails related to Sleepy Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, in the @NYPost. It is only the beginning for them. There is nothing worse than a corrupt politician. REPEAL SECTION 230!!! https://t.co/g1RJFpIVUZ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2020

Our media and Big Tech companies are actively hiding things from us in an effort to help Joe Biden win the presidency. When will they have to report all these in-kind donations to a political campaign in the form of evidence suppression on behalf of the crooked Bidens? CNN is currently tweeting about the NFL. There is nothing on their timeline about a Hunter Biden sex tape. It’s hard to believe, but that’s the reality in which we live.

Donald Trump got hammered for saying he could shoot someone on 5th Avenue and not lose one supporter, and that was hypothetical! Here we have Joe Biden’s son smoking crack on film with naked hookers and no one can be bothered to even mention it on the network news. LOL.

I’m glad I still have my sense of humor. What else can be done short of an armed invasion and takeover of CNN headquarters? Will they never practice journalism? My God, it’s infuriating.

MSNBC is airing fantasies about Biden winning the election in a landslide. There’s no Hunter crack-pipe sex-tape story to be found anywhere on their Twitter either.

WATCH: @cornellbelcher tells @AriMelber he thinks Joe Biden will win this election by an even larger margin than Obama won back in 2008 pic.twitter.com/R77w0C4YFt — The Beat with Ari Melber on MSNBC 📺 (@TheBeatWithAri) October 14, 2020

Thank God for MSNBC and their intrepid reporting skills. Whatever would we do without their daft speculation with no basis in reality? What a relief they’re not out there covering salacious sex tapes starring Joe Biden’s corrupt son or emails showing how our country’s vice presidential influence was up for sale. They’ll leave that to us and then claim it’s a “right-wing” conspiracy. Second verse, same as the first! At least they’re utterly predictable.