BREAKING: White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Locked on Twitter

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany found herself locked out of her Twitter account on Wednesday after she attempted to share a New York Post article about Hunter Biden, the son of Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

“Twitter has locked the personal account of White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany for sharing news Democrats don’t like,” the Trump War Room announced, featuring a screenshot of a Twitter message telling McEnany, “Your account has been locked.”

The offending tweet?

“NEW Email from Ukrainian executive to Hunter Biden asks Hunter to ‘use his influence’ on behalf of the firm paying him $50K/mo in email with subject ‘urgent issue’ obtained by [New York Post.] Father [Joe Biden] was in charge of Ukraine relations at this time. !!”

Twitter claimed that McEnany had violated “the Twitter Rules” against “distribution of hacked material.”

“We don’t permit the use of our services to directly distribute content obtained through hacking that contains private information, may put people in physical harm or danger, or contains trade secrets,” the company explained.

BREAKING: Twitter has locked the personal account of White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany for sharing news Democrats don’t like. pic.twitter.com/eR8HhkgqVY — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 14, 2020

On Wednesday, The New York Post published a blockbuster story about a “smoking gun” email allegedly proving that then-Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter introduced the VP to an executive at the notoriously corrupt Ukrainian gas company Burisma — before Joe Biden pressured the Ukrainian president to fire a prosecutor looking into Burisma. The email appears to contradict Biden’s repeated insistence that he never discussed his son’s lucrative business deals.

Facebook announced that it was reducing the article’s distribution, even before any fact-check. Twitter also apparently prevented an editor at the Post from tweeting the article.

President Trump responded to the Facebook and Twitter actions against the story by calling for a repeal of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.

Editor’s Note: Want to support PJ Media so we can continue telling the truth about the 2020 election? Join PJ Media VIP TODAY and use the promo code LAWANDORDER to get 25% off your VIP membership.

Tyler O’Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.