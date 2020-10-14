FLASHBACK: Years Before NBC's Trump Town Hall, The Network Gave Him a Weekly Show

Bad news, America: NBC is hosting a town hall meeting with Bad Orange Man this week, and liberals are not happy.

NBC News:

President Donald Trump will take part in an NBC News town hall event in Miami on Thursday, the network announced Wednesday, after Trump produced a Covid-19 test showing he is not contagious. The town hall, moderated by “TODAY” anchor Savannah Guthrie, will take place on the same evening — and at the same time — that Joe Biden is doing his own town hall event in Philadelphia on ABC News at 8 p.m. ET.

Journalists and other Democrats are livid:

Retweet if you agree it's time to #BoycottNBC for giving Trump a town hall, effectively rewarding him for refusing to debate @joebiden. — Grandma Grit 🌎 former GOP (@grandmagrit) October 14, 2020

THIS IS HOW the media plays trumps game & I’m sick & tired of it. I will be watching @ABC. trump refused to take part in the scheduled debate with Biden so @nbc is giving him a town hall at the exact same time Biden is on @ABC #boycottnbc — Rabbi Jill Zimmerman (@RabbiJill) October 14, 2020

R.I.P.

NBC The National Broadcasting Company died suddenly in 2020 after committing commercial suicide rewarding Donald Trump for canceling on a scheduled Presidential debate. At its peak NBC was known for stars like Johnny Carson & Tom Brokaw. There were no mourners#BoycottNBC pic.twitter.com/vheaQ4PHZ8 — Tomi T Ahonen Boycott NBC (@tomiahonen) October 14, 2020

Shame on NBC for giving Trump a platform after he cowardly canceled the debate. But on the bright side, no one in the world does worse at town halls than Trump. No one. This will be delicious. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) October 14, 2020

The decision by NBC News to run a Trump town hall directly opposite ABC's Biden town hall is indefensible. — Jeff Greenfield (@greenfield64) October 14, 2020

It really is indefensible, in the sense that there’s no defense anyone could make unless they’re breathing and over the age of five.

But you can hardly blame our friends on the Left for being upset by NBC’s collusion with the evil Trump regime. By putting him on NBC’s airwaves, they’re effectively condoning white supremacy, Nazism, rape, slander, tax evasion, human trafficking, and whatever else we can think of. It is literally the worst thing that has ever happened in the history of the universe, and right now I simply cannot even, I just can’t.

But according to recently surfaced tweets obtained by PJ Media, this isn’t the first time Donald Trump has been given his own show by the National Broadcasting Company. He may have appeared on the network as early as 2010, if not before.

Trump’s fraternization with NBC anchor and alleged sexual deviant Matt Lauer is no surprise, in retrospect.

But this is just the tip of the iceberg. According to multinational technology company Google, Trump may have appeared on NBC as early as 2004. How deep does the rabbit hole go?

This deep:

That’s a cached version of the NBC website from January 2010. Clearly, the network was colluding with Trump, who at that point was known to be the reincarnation of Fuhrer Adolf Hitler of Germany (1889-1945). Did they really think they could hide from the American public this shadowy alliance with the earthly embodiment of evil?

(Okay, did you get the point? Libs are freaking out about Trump appearing on NBC tomorrow night, which is dumb because Trump was on NBC every Thursday night for like 10 years. NBC helped put him in the White House. Jeff Zucker performed a ratings experiment and loved the results until his monster escaped from the lab. The libs are only about 15 years too late to #BoycottNBC. All they can do now is vote, and they don’t seem too confident about the outcome.)