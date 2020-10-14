Insanity Wrap #70: Blitzer vs Pelosi in CNN Battle Royale

Insanity Wrap needs to know: Who put the mega-dose of testosterone in Wolf Blitzer’s Wheaties yesterday?

Reintroducing Amy Coney Barrett, Meme-Queen

We might not know art, but we know that’s not it.

Nikole Hannah-Jones has lost her mind. Or is it loster?

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

Trump Derangement Syndrome. pic.twitter.com/gPvSAdsbRJ — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 14, 2020

“News.”

Don Jr. taking a meeting with a client of Fusion GPS, the Clinton campaign’s own collusion contractor, was spun by media as evidence of Watergate 2.0. Biden personally greasing the skids for his crackhead son to get rich by selling out America, with emails to prove it? Yawn. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 14, 2020

Not news.

If You Can’t Take the Heat, Cry ‘Racist!’

Parttime fake scholar and full-time Ronald McDonald impersonator Nikole Hannah-Jones has “lost her mind” after her discredited (and partly orphaned) “1619” project received a little professional criticism.

PM’s Libby Emmons and Barrett Wilson have the story:

The Washington Post has revealed that Hannah-Jones, the founder of the “1619 Project” became furious when faced with criticism from one of her colleagues over the revisionist project that attempts to link the founding of America to slavery, and suggests that the “true” founding in America was in 1619. Bret Stephens wrote about his dismay with the “1619 Project” in the paper of record that ran the essays in the first place, The New York Times. Hannah Jones reportedly became furious when Stephen’s oped came out. “She sent vitriolic emails to both Kingsbury and Stephens ahead of publication. She also tweeted that efforts to discredit her work ‘put me in a long tradition of [Black women] who failed to know their places.’ She changed her Twitter bio to ‘slanderous and nasty-minded mulattress’— a reference to the trailblazing journalist Ida B. Wells, whom the Times slurred with those same words in 1894.”

As we reported to you last June:

Pushing a radical racialist and anti-capitalist agenda has proven quite lucrative for Hannah-Jones, who “holds a 2017 fellowship with the MacArthur Foundation, which was founded and endowed by a white man, in which she received a $625,000 no-strings-attached grant.”

Insanity Wrap feels certain that Hannah-Jones cried the whole way to the racist bank.

Your Daily Dose of Mostly Peaceful Protest

After tearing down century-old bronze statues of Lincoln & Roosevelt, antifa built their own statue in downtown Portland. They say it is an elk. The previous bronze elk statue was set on fire & severely damaged by antifa during the summer rioting. pic.twitter.com/9rie7j48dQ — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 13, 2020

We give up trying to ridicule these people, as it’s impossible to match (much less improve upon) the job they’re already doing to themselves.

Kirstie Alley Is Once Again Our Secret Crush

“I’m speaking”..Your chronic smirk & juvenile demands to be “listened to” are consistent with a pretty girl who garnered power by boinking a married man. Perhaps you can’t conceive of an ethical woman gaining power on her own merit without the use of her vag. I’m speaking https://t.co/nYF2fny0RE — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) October 14, 2020

Insanity Wrap first took notice of Kirstie Alley for her portrayal of Lt. Saavik in the epic Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan.

Who knew Vulcans could be so sexy?

Then she landed a regular part on Cheers, as Rebecca Howe. After Sam sold his bar to the Lillian Corporation, Rebecca was sent by corporate HQ to keep an eye on Sam and their new property.

Who knew corporate tools could be so hot?

Then Cheers went off the air and we mostly lost sight of Kirstie.

But after that tweet, our crush on her is back in full bloom.

The Craziest Person in the World (Today)

Has Wolf Blitzer lost his mind, taking on Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-House of Wax) just three weeks before a hotly contested presidential election?

Or has he just grown a pair?

Insanity Wrap has questions but no answers.

Our former boss and PJ co-founder Roger Simon quipped, “Is Pelosi nuts? Was all her 25th Amendment talk a subconscious plea for help? I’m serious. She appears to be cracking. Too long under pressure.”

Whatever the case, enjoy these clips of what happens when Blitzer gets fed up with Pelosi dancing around his questions and spouting nonsense.

When even *CNN* and *Wolf Blitzer* are grilling Nancy Pelosi on why Democrats continue to reject any and all Republican stimulus offers, you know Dems might be playing politics. Watch as Pelosi snaps after failing to answer a basic question about why they won't compromise. pic.twitter.com/Nt2hagv2Us — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 13, 2020

Insanity Wrap’s favorite bit was in the second clip.

There you’ll see a desperate Pelosi trying to be clever by insisting that “I will not let the wrong be the enemy of the right.”

Wut?

If the wrong isn’t the enemy of the right, then all these years we’ve been doing it… wrong.

Right?

Here’s Another Damn Thing We’re Supposed to Be Concerned About

The Lincoln Project convinced Democratic donors to part with $39,384,397 in Q3. It burned a staggering $13 million on operating expenditures, made $23.9M of IEs (mostly routed into its founders firms), and ended with $13.2M on hand. https://t.co/wvOXUYp7ed — Rob Pyers (@rpyers) October 14, 2020

So it turns out that the people behind the #NeverTrump Lincoln Project might just be a bunch of high-rent grifters?

Science has yet to devise a means of detecting Insanity Wrap’s extremely low levels of shock and concern.

Caveat emptor, Lefties.

One More Thing…

Actually, today we have three more things for you — what a bargain!

The Left can’t meme because they’ve turned into unhappy wokescolds.

On the Right we’re having much more fun — let’s keep that spirit right up to (and long after) Election Day.

Happy warriors can’t be stopped.

