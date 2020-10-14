Columns

Insanity Wrap #70: Blitzer vs Pelosi in CNN Battle Royale

By Stephen Green Oct 14, 2020 10:55 AM EST
(Screencap courtesy of CNN.)

Insanity Wrap needs to know: Who put the mega-dose of testosterone in Wolf Blitzer’s Wheaties yesterday?

Answer: Seriously. We’d like to buy them a drink.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

  • Reintroducing Amy Coney Barrett, Meme-Queen
  • We might not know art, but we know that’s not it.
  • Nikole Hannah-Jones has lost her mind. Or is it loster?

And so much more.

Shall we begin?

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

“News.”

Not news.

If You Can’t Take the Heat, Cry ‘Racist!’

‘1619 Project’ founder loses her mind after valid criticism of her project by her colleague

Parttime fake scholar and full-time Ronald McDonald impersonator Nikole Hannah-Jones has “lost her mind” after her discredited (and partly orphaned) “1619” project received a little professional criticism.

PM’s Libby Emmons and Barrett Wilson have the story:

The Washington Post has revealed that Hannah-Jones, the founder of the “1619 Project” became furious when faced with criticism from one of her colleagues over the revisionist project that attempts to link the founding of America to slavery, and suggests that the “true” founding in America was in 1619. Bret Stephens wrote about his dismay with the “1619 Project” in the paper of record that ran the essays in the first place, The New York Times.

Hannah Jones reportedly became furious when Stephen’s oped came out. “She sent vitriolic emails to both Kingsbury and Stephens ahead of publication. She also tweeted that efforts to discredit her work ‘put me in a long tradition of [Black women] who failed to know their places.’ She changed her Twitter bio to ‘slanderous and nasty-minded mulattress’— a reference to the trailblazing journalist Ida B. Wells, whom the Times slurred with those same words in 1894.”

As we reported to you last June:

Pushing a radical racialist and anti-capitalist agenda has proven quite lucrative for Hannah-Jones, who “holds a 2017 fellowship with the MacArthur Foundation, which was founded and endowed by a white man, in which she received a $625,000 no-strings-attached grant.”

Insanity Wrap feels certain that Hannah-Jones cried the whole way to the racist bank.

Your Daily Dose of Mostly Peaceful Protest

We give up trying to ridicule these people, as it’s impossible to match (much less improve upon) the job they’re already doing to themselves.

Kirstie Alley Is Once Again Our Secret Crush

Insanity Wrap first took notice of Kirstie Alley for her portrayal of Lt. Saavik in the epic Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan.

Who knew Vulcans could be so sexy?

Then she landed a regular part on Cheers, as Rebecca Howe. After Sam sold his bar to the Lillian Corporation, Rebecca was sent by corporate HQ to keep an eye on Sam and their new property.

Who knew corporate tools could be so hot?

Then Cheers went off the air and we mostly lost sight of Kirstie.

But after that tweet, our crush on her is back in full bloom.

Previously On Insanity Wrap: Amy Coney Barrett Will Violently Overthrow… Precedent?

The Craziest Person in the World (Today)

Insanity Wrap Loves a Little Blue-on-Blue Action
(Screencap courtesy of CNN.)

Has Wolf Blitzer lost his mind, taking on Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-House of Wax) just three weeks before a hotly contested presidential election?

Or has he just grown a pair?

Insanity Wrap has questions but no answers.

Our former boss and PJ co-founder Roger Simon quipped, “Is Pelosi nuts? Was all her 25th Amendment talk a subconscious plea for help? I’m serious. She appears to be cracking. Too long under pressure.”

Whatever the case, enjoy these clips of what happens when Blitzer gets fed up with Pelosi dancing around his questions and spouting nonsense.

Insanity Wrap’s favorite bit was in the second clip.

There you’ll see a desperate Pelosi trying to be clever by insisting that “I will not let the wrong be the enemy of the right.”

Wut?

If the wrong isn’t the enemy of the right, then all these years we’ve been doing it… wrong.

Right?

Here’s Another Damn Thing We’re Supposed to Be Concerned About

So it turns out that the people behind the #NeverTrump Lincoln Project might just be a bunch of high-rent grifters?

Science has yet to devise a means of detecting Insanity Wrap’s extremely low levels of shock and concern.

Caveat emptor, Lefties.

One More Thing…

Amy Coney Barrett Can't Be Stopped
(Seen on Facebook.)

Actually, today we have three more things for you — what a bargain!

Amy Coney Barrett Is a Handmaid
(Seen on Facebook.)
Amy Coney Barrett Drinks Liberal Tears
(Seen on Facebook.)

The Left can’t meme because they’ve turned into unhappy wokescolds.

On the Right we’re having much more fun — let’s keep that spirit right up to (and long after) Election Day.

Happy warriors can’t be stopped.

That’s a Wrap for today.

Come back tomorrow for another Insanity Wrap…

…assuming we make it that long.

Previously On Insanity Wrap: ‘Antifa Is Just an Idea’ Myth, Obliterated
