Rioters Trash Portland Restaurant After Antifa 'Reviewers' Target It, But the Black Owner Just Got the Last Word

On the day Yelp introduced a new “racist behavior” wokeness rating, antifa and Black Lives Matter activists in Portland were seen on Twitter soliciting names of “non-friendly” businesses that support police, singling them out as targets. By Sunday’s pre-planned “Day of Rage,” rioters had trashed one of the explicit targets, a black-owned downtown Portland cafe.

Portland antifa watcher Andy Ngo showed screenshots of the tweets calling for retribution against the Heroes American Cafe, owned by John Jackson.

We’re trying to compile a list of all non-friendly businesses in PDX. AKA any company that’s hanging blue lives garbage in their store or anything else that anti the BLM movement. Drop them below.

One antifa-associated Twitter account responded, “Heroe’s American Cafe on S Park blocks gives profits to their heroes ….. cops [sic]”

Ngo noted that not only did antifa and BLM militants bash the windows of the cafe, but shot it up.

Antifa rioters shot inside the Heroes American Cafe in downtown Portland last night during their mass rampage. Antifa has taken issue with the business for putting photos of first responders on its walls & added the cafe to its list of places to target.

Yelp. Antifa looting businesses that virtue signaled was ironic. Targetting non-compliant businesses shows some rudimentary intelligence. — Gabriel Hatton (@GHatton) October 12, 2020

As I previously reported on PJ Media, at least one Instagram account has been set up to receive random, unconfirmed complaints about the wokeness of local restaurants. This could be happening all over the country, as militants are encouraged to report on “business accused of racist behavior” on Yelp reviews as well as on other social media platforms.

Yelp outlined its new ratings on Twitter.

Now, when a business gains attention for reports of racist conduct, Yelp will place a new Business Accused of Racist Behavior Alert on their Yelp page to inform users…

The restaurant reviewer stasi is real.

antifa yelpers and stasi restaurant reviewers. Imposing their definition of wokeness on local businesses … or else. pic.twitter.com/sPm7FElrN0 — Victoria Taft (Parler & FB and 5VTaftShow-Insta) (@VictoriaTaft) October 14, 2020

Fox News reports that Jackson, a veteran of both the Army and Marines, won’t be intimidated.

Two windows in the cafe’s downtown location were shot at and another was struck with a blunt object — possibly a baseball bat — said Jackson, a Black man who served in the Army and Marine Corps. “I think it’s more psychological,” he said. “When I first came here [Portland] about 10 years ago, it was one of the most accepting cities that I knew of.” “We’re for all heroes and we don’t support zeroes,” Jackson said. “So if you’re a bad cop, we don’t really have time for you. If you’re walking your beat and you’re taking care of your people or you’re saving lives, we love you.”

But Jackson will have the last word. Not only are people of good will planning to eat at his restaurant as never before, but he told Fox News that the attack “solidified my Trump vote. I’m done with this weakness and we need some real strong leadership.”

Day of Ragers also targeted the Oregon Historical Society, bashing windows and ripping out several historical items, leaving them trashed on the street.