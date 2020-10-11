Yelp Wants Reviewers to Rate Whether Businesses Are 'Woke' Enough. Meet Your Antifa Reviewers

Business owners already on fumes because of radical COVID closures are being targeted by anti-capitalist antifa wokeness reviewers after Yelp began to utilize a new anti-racist social score for businesses. As an added feature, it’s shaping up to look like a woke extortion racket, too.

On Thursday, Yelp announced a new “Business Accused of Racist Behavior Alert” to encourage reviewers to rate businesses on their wokeness.

Now, when a business gains attention for reports of racist conduct, Yelp will place a new Business Accused of Racist Behavior Alert on their Yelp page to inform users, along with a link to a news article where they can learn more.

Yelp, which during the summer supported Black Lives Matter by encouraging people to use only black-owned businesses, says they value inclusivity and if a company is deemed racist or insufficiently woke in the eyes of a reviewer, they’re out.

At Yelp, we value diversity, inclusion and belonging, both internally and on our platform, which means we have a zero tolerance policy to racism. We know these values are important to our users and now more than ever, consumers are increasingly conscious of the types of businesses they patronize and support. In fact, we’ve seen that reviews mentioning Black-owned businesses were up more than 617% this summer compared to last summer.

Portland’s antifa woke mob has taken up the task with gusto.

All of a sudden, some of Portland’s most beloved bakeries, steak houses, and beer joints have been smeared by antifa on social media. One antifa-friendly Instagram account contains nothing but Yelp reviews of businesses with which the “workers” had an issue.

One of Portland’s most famous and sought-after ice cream shops was given a bad score because it didn’t give money to Black Lives Matter, Inc™. Minority hires were dismissed as mere tokens.

[store name] is rotten from the inside out. Despite raking in enough money from exorbitantly priced and gentrified ice cream, they did not give money to the Black Lives Matter movement. When pressed about this the owner responded by saying [they’re] functioning as a nonprofit and could not afford to donate (because donations had shrunk). When press about the lack of racial diversity in the shops, they claimed high numbers of lgbtq+ employees showing clearly how anyone who differs from the straight white norm is tokenized.”

Comply with our viewpoint or the business gets it. Give the “right people” your money or the business gets it. We know how this movie ends. This is cancel culture with the Yelp stamp of approval. Woke means never having to say you’re sorry or prove your allegations.

Years back, I took my then-middle-school-aged daughter and friends to a local vegetable patch. The owner made a sideways comment about my kid’s friends, who are black. We got the hell out of there and never went back. When Portland’s Red and Black cafe refused to serve cops, I got a bunch of coffee donated and served any cop who wanted to come. In front of their restaurant. Red and Black is out of business, as is the antifa-affiliated cider shop called “Cider Riot!” Get woke, go broke.

Nobody thinks racism is ok, obviously. But that’s not what’s going on here. What passes for racism in liberal bastions like Portland is simply having alternative political viewpoints. Portland has chased furriers and outerwear shops and foie gras-serving restaurants out of business. Now Yelp has given these boors carte blanche to go for the rest of the businesses there.

Yeah, this Yelp Chinese-style social credit score is going to work out just “great.”

Antifa-watcher Andy Ngo reports that an antifa Twitter account is doxxing businesses and giving low Yelp social-credit scores to businesses that support police. Ngo got a screenshot of the Twitter feed before they took their tweets private.

With @Yelp announcing it is going to put notices on businesses accused of “racist behavior,” one #antifa group responsible for organizing the violent protests in Portland is now compiling a list. pic.twitter.com/EubfxcztuD — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 9, 2020

A fuming conservative stalwart, Michelle Malkin, made a video showing people how to cancel their Yelp subscriptions. “Cancel @Yelp before they cancel you,” she urged.

The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway predicted disaster for the woke program: “What an insanely stupid program.” Radio host Todd Herman snarked, “Yelp treated me in a racist way. Yelp: Please report yourself as racists.” Mark Dice opined, “So when a customer hallucinates that they’ve experienced racism you’re going to alert the entire world that the restaurant is racist?”

The woke crowd peppered the Twitterverse with: “well, if you’re not racist you have nothing to worry about, do you?” Another wrote, “The racists are all crying on this thread. Hope TripAdvisor and other review sites will do the same for hotels, other establishments and even communities. Racism will not be tolerated.”

Look, I was called a “Nazi” on Twitter by an antifa ally today for having a difference of opinion over the U.S. Constitution. Sure, people like me have nothing to worry about. We’ll all depend on you, antifa, to be the moral arbiter of companies worthy of being supported. That is, when you’re not looting them or burning them down.