BLM Supporter Tied to Michigan Gov. Whitmer Kidnapping Plot. Demands Grow for Her to Apologize to Trump

Yet another one of the conspirators indicted in the plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has turned out to be an anarchist and this time is an identified Black Lives Matter, Inc.™ supporter.

If you’re keeping book, that now means at least three of the six men indicted by the federal government for the frightening conspiracy to kidnap the governor from her vacation home are avowed anti-Donald Trump anarchists and at least one is a BLM protester. When half the conspirators rolled up by the feds are anarchists, this is what you might call a pattern.

The BLM connection comes from no less than The Washington Post, which buried the lede of its own story by headlining its piece, “Accused leader of plot to kidnap Michigan governor was struggling financially, living in basement storage space,” as if living in a basement was the most surprising thing about the conspirator. Indeed, we can be assured that if one of the conspirators had attended a Trump rally that would have headlined the story.

One of alleged plotters, 23-year-old Daniel Harris, attended a Black Lives Matter protest in June, telling the Oakland County Times he was upset about the killing of George Floyd and police violence. Parker Douglas, a lawyer for Harris, said his client was a former Marine who lived at home with his parents and did construction work. Douglas said Harris told him some things described in the FBI affidavit were taken out of context while others he “thinks just didn’t happen.” Douglas said his client believes “not everybody mentioned in this knew everything that is described in this complaint.” He said his client, in a brief meeting, had suggested he had voted for candidates from both parties, had not expressed a view on President Trump and seemed to favor small government. [Emphasis added]

Being upset with police and government overreach isn’t exclusive to one political party, as the conspirators’ affiliations show. Sometimes the sides come together as in the case when anarchists gave a momentary sympathetic ear to the defendants in the Bundy Ranch case. Conspirators were upset over Whitmer’s draconian COVID-19 lockdowns and her hypocrisy of ordering people to stay home when her family seemed to defy her own orders. Leftists all over the country have defied lockdown orders to congregate en masse and riot. Conservatives, Jews, and Christians have held protests to counter the lockdowns preventing them from going to their places of worship and peaceably assembling. Both sides don’t appreciate tyranny, it turns out.

The Post reported that the other seven defendants brought up on state charges wanted to start a civil war.

The plotters, according to an FBI affidavit, were motivated in part by their belief that state governments, including Michigan’s, were violating the U.S. Constitution by imposing restrictions to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus — and they referred to Whitmer as a tyrant. As their anger mounted, they trained together with firearms and experimented with explosives, discussing plans to storm the state capitol building and attack police officers in their homes, authorities said.

The Post tried to insert into its story that the head of the group brought up on federal charges, Adam Fox, was a white supremacist, but offered no tangible support for the allegation except a theoretical, third-hand observation. It certainly could be true considering the mostly white anarchists and antifa rioters, who use the same “anarchist A” symbol as the conspirators, certainly seem to be bigoted. They’re bigoted against white people with views different than their own, and believe black people need white Leftists to speak on their behalf. When politicians say white supremacists are the real problem in America, maybe it’s these people they have in mind.

To add to the intrigue, one of the alleged conspirators was pardoned by the Democrat governor of Delaware last year, a point brought up by Trump campaign lawyer Jason Miller, who asked,

Democrat Governor pardoned anarchist lunatic who plotted against another Democrat Governor. Yet Democrats try to blame @realDonaldTrump . Where’s the media outrage? “Delaware last year pardoned man charged in Whitmer kidnapping plot”

Conservative Charlie Kirk wondered the same thing, observing:

A little bit about the “right-wing” terrorists who plotted to kidnap Whitmer: —One was a BLM inc. protestor —One called Trump a “tyrant” —They hated police —They were anarchists —They claimed to hate the Constitution These people are anything but conservative.

The group indicted on both federal and state charges like to shoot their guns in the woods on private property and were clearly scary individuals seemingly capable of doing dangerous and violent things as was clear in the indictments handed up on Thursday.

On the day the FBI announced indictments against six men for plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, she outrageously and irresponsibly blamed the plot on President Trump. Republican stalwart Richard Viguerie has joined the chorus of people calling called on Whitmer to issue a public apology to President Trump for the slander.

We’re all waiting.