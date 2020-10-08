Plot to Overthrow 'Tyrant' Gretchen Whitmer Is Thwarted. Michigan Governor Blames Trump.

It’s getting crazy out there. After months and months of leftist insurrections and riots, the FBI now says it was spending its time surveilling fringe militants who talked of a plan of setting up a new society that followed the Bill of Rights. The talks eventually led to discussion of storming Michigan’s capitol and taking Governor Gretchen Whitmer hostage after kidnapping her from her vacation home.

After news that the plot had been thwarted, Whitmer announced that it was all President Donald Trump’s fault for telling the Proud Boys to “stand by.”

There is no mention of Proud Boys in the indictment and the president was taken out of context, as usual.

The plot was scary enough without her embellishment.

The FBI announced the indictments of the six men who discussed getting as many as 200 people together to storm the capitol building sometime before the election.

The FBI said that it wasn’t only Whitmer’s administration they were targeting. CNN reports that the FBI complaint “included plans to overthrow several state governments that the suspects “believe are violating the US Constitution,” including the government of Michigan and Whitmer … they discussed different ways of achieving this goal from peaceful endeavors to violent actions … Several members talked about murdering ‘tyrants’ or ‘taking’ a sitting governor, according to the complaint.”

It’s a federal crime to talk about kidnapping a public official.

After getting a whiff of the Whitmer plot by two of the men on social media in June, the FBI says it got insiders to spy on and record the meetings of the six. FBI undercover employees also observed some of the meetings and had videos and text messages. The plot to kidnap Whitmer, who has had one of the most severe lockdown orders due to COVID-19, was ratified by a few of the conspirators who wanted to “make the world glow, dude. I don’t f*cking care anymore, I’m just so sick of it. That’s what it’s gonna take for us to take it back … everything’s gonna have to be annihilated, man. We’re gonna have to topple it all, dude.”

The group spoke of using bombs to attack Whitmer at her summer home, which became a point of contention when she went there after ordering everyone else to lock down.

Some of the members surveilled Whitmer’s home on several occasions, and in recordings, the ringleader, Adam Fox, complained about the governor. The complaint was included in the indictment against the men.

“She f*cking goddamn loves the power she has right now” and that “she has no checks and balances at all. She has uncontrolled power right now.” CROFT stated, “All good things must come to an end.” FOX also remarked “I can see several states takin’ their fuckin’ tyrants. Everybody takes their tyrants.” The group

also discussed how many people should be involved in the kidnapping operation.

They also attempted to buy $4,000 worth of explosives that they discussed using to blow up a bridge near her home to create a diversion and eliminate an egress point. They also discussed getting a high-powered taser to use in the kidnap operation.

They elicited support from a Michigan militia who met with the conspirators but who apparently didn’t participate in any more activity.

The GOP State Senate Majority Leader, Mike Shirkey, a Republican, expressed his shock and disgust with the plot in a statement:

A plot against our governor is a threat against us all. We condemn the actions of the group of individuals that plotted against Governor Whitmer and state government. These people are not patriots. There is no honor in their actions. They are criminals and traitors, and they should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

The group was accused of conspiring to build IED’s, concoct Molotov cocktails and take out police to achieve the goal of kidnapping Whitmer.

It should be noted that all of these tactics, sans kidnapping, have not only been discussed, but carried out by far-left rioters in antifa and Black Lives Matter, Inc™ throughout the country. The groups routinely target police officers, have conspired to kill them, indeed have killed them, constructed IED’s on a near-nightly basis in Portland and elsewhere, burned down buildings and targeted politicians. Molotov cocktails are de riguer.

This story of the plot bears all the hallmarks of an FBI undercover terror investigation, using undercover informants and employees who take the bad guys to the brink of the bomb-building and then bust them.

We can only hope that such undercover efforts are underway right now with the numerous leftists groups who plot and carry out insurrection on a near-nightly basis.

As many people reading this story are saying to themselves right now: Now do antifa.

