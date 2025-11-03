MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit

I don't know what you did this weekend, but I kept myself busy doing as little as possible.

Wait... does "catching up on sleep but only getting maybe halfway there" count as busy? Because if so, I was busier than Donald Trump working the french fry station during the lunch rush.

Advertisement

It's so weird to think that it was barely over a year ago that he was working at McDonald's, and now he's remaking America's foreign and domestic policies.

What a country!

Anyway, Kruiser and I will see you at 3 p.m. Eastern, sharpish.

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 74% off Schumer Shutdown promotion going on, what are you waiting for?