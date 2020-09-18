The Morning Briefing: CNN Forum Throws Nothing But Softballs and Pathetic Biden Strikes Out Anyway

CNN Gives Biden a Big Hug

Happy Friday, Kruiser Morning Briefing friends and countrymen. Countrywomen. Countrypersons. I’ll try not to make things weird.

Kidding. It’s sort of my brand.

Another on-brand topic here is the thorough awfulness of the American mainstream political media. Wanted in all fifty states for the murder of ethical journalism, the MSM is once again working overtime to help get a Democratic presidential candidate elected despite said candidate’s myriad flaws.

At the beginning of the month I wrote that I didn’t think that the media could prop up Joe Biden until the election.

I may have underestimated the hacks who pollute the MSM.

An integral part of propping up Grandpa Gropes is attacking President Trump, of course. On Tuesday night¸ President Trump subjected himself to a town hall on ABC that was hosted by former Clinton administration flack, George Stephanopoulos. My HotAir colleague Karen Towsend watched and had some observations:

I confess, I watched. Going into it, my expectations were low. I was not disappointed. The event was even worse than I thought it would be. The participants were allegedly uncommitted voters though, after listening to their questions, that description is impossible to believe. It was easy to assume that all but possibly two of the very small audience are Biden voters. The voters were identified by name and for whom they voted in 2016 if they voted at all. The question that kept popping up for me was whether or not the people had been coached by ABC staffers before the town hall began. I say that because the overt hostility and aggressive line of questioning were unusual, even for Trump opponents. This is 2020, though, and clearly any form of civil behavior is to be set aside if political points can be made, especially against the president. For example, I have never seen a person stand up and ask a question of any president at a town hall and while doing so, rudely not allow him to respond until she permitted it. Ellesia Blaque, an assistant professor from Philadelphia with preexisting conditions, asked a question about Obamacare. As she did so, Trump began to respond but she shut him down. “Please stop and let me finish my question, sir,” she said. She voted for Hillary in 2016.

My mom called me as soon as it was over to go on about how awful Stephanopoulos was.

I felt it was important to pass along my mother’s opinion. It’s Friday, we can free-form a little. Also, I’m a good son.

Last night, CNN — aka The Official Broadcast Wing of the Democratic National Committee — hosted Joe Biden for an hour-long forum. This affair was a bit more cuddly than the president’s time with ABC. Even so, Slurry Joe struggled with things like English and his own policies.

Bronson Stocking has more at Townhall:

Joe Biden praised the idea of incorporating fact-checkers into the presidential debates, but those desperately needed fact-checkers were nowhere to be found at CNN’s town hall event with Biden on Thursday. In stark contrast to President Trump’s town hall event with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos earlier this week, CNN’s Anderson Cooper and a crowd of mostly friendly supporters took turns asking the 77-year-old candidate softball questions. Biden told all sorts of lies during the one-hour event on CNN, a fitting location for such fake news. Biden lied when he accused President Trump of not mentioning the coronavirus in his State of the Union Address. “My administration will take all necessary steps to safeguard our citizens from this threat,” Trump said in his State of the Union Address, which Nancy Pelosi ripped up in anger.

There were a couple of Kabuki theater moments that CNN staged to try and make things seem legit. Host Anderson Cooper briefly pressed Biden on the fact that he’s been all over the place on the fracking issue, for example. Biden gave a barely-coherent answer and Cooper let it go. That’s a classic MSM ruse with Democrats. The interviewer will hit the Dem with the “hard question,” then accept virtually any answer and leave it at that.

A real low point came when the declining Biden couldn’t remember what to call the place where the mail goes:

WATCH: Joe Biden spreads debunked Post Office conspiracy theories, can't remember "collection boxes"#CNNTownHall pic.twitter.com/aXtpYD1Fxv — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 18, 2020

Biden was not pressed by Cooper for repeating that debunked conspiracy theory, by the way.

They’re going to do everything but give him neck rubs while he relaxes in a recliner with his Metamucil for the rest of the race. I still maintain that even TDS-fueled media bias won’t be enough to help Biden fake his way through a debate but I don’t doubt for a moment that they are now working feverishly to figure out a way to do it.

As I Was Saying Yesterday

Betsy DeVos became even more awesome just hours after I wrote about how awesome she is.

Heeeeeeeeeeeeere’s Johnny!

Joe Biden's been around so long, Johnny Carson was hammering him for plagiarism way back in 1987. pic.twitter.com/Q105lQpJzT — Scott Whitlock (@ScottJW) September 17, 2020

Same

House GOP leader says he trusts Trump over CDC director on vaccine timing https://t.co/LWUqCX4iW1 pic.twitter.com/yQuRn1sXeJ — The Hill (@thehill) September 18, 2020

Comments of the Week

PJM Linktank

My latest column: Democrats’ Growing Discontent Hints at Trouble in Pelosi Land

FOUR MORE YEARS. BAM: Trump Eviscerates the Noxious Marxism Behind the Riots and the 1619 Project

If Nashville City Leaders Would Hide Accurate COVID-19 Numbers, What Other Metros Might?

Treacher: Pelosi Finally Condemns Rioting

VodkaPundit: New Stealth Fighter 6th-Gen Prototype Flies in Record Time, Invisible and Deadly

But defund the police or something. 17-Year-Old Republican Campaign Volunteer in Minneapolis Shot and Killed

UN Investigators Say Venezuela Committed ‘Crimes Against Humanity’

Why Can’t the U.S Be More Like Europe? This is Why

This was super awkward. Newt Gingrich Mentions George Soros and Fox Hosts Basically Say ‘Das Ist Verboten’

‘The Vow’ – Shocking HBO Doc Reveals NXIVM Sex Cult’s Links to Extreme Trump Derangement Syndrome

Five Chinese Nationals Charged With Hacking Hundreds of Companies

Poll: 44 Percent of Wealthy New Yorkers Have Considered Moving

Barr: COVID Lockdowns Are ‘Greatest Intrusion on Civil Liberties in American History’ Besides Slavery

VodkaPundit, Part Deux: Insanity Wrap #52: ‘Mostly Peaceful’ Riots Most Expensive in History

Five Reasons Laura Loomer Will Be the Best Congresswoman of All Time

This Biden Video Clip Sums Up His Entire Presidential Candidacy

NOTHING TO SEE HERE, MOVE ALONG…Public Interest Legal Foundation Identifies 349,773 Dead People on Voter Rolls Nationwide

Fahrenheit 45LGBQT. The Transgender Mob’s Absurd Reasons for Torching the ‘Harry Potter’ Books

CAIR Denounces Netflix’s Pedophilia-Fest ‘Cuties’ – Because It Portrays Islam Negatively

AS I WAS SAYING JUST YESTERDAY…Betsy DeVos Calls Princeton’s Bluff: If You Really Are Racist, No More Federal Funding

Nothing Grandpa Gropes says is reality-based. Biden Blames Trump for COVID Lockdowns: ‘You Lost Your Freedom Because He Didn’t Act’

VIP

Me: Can Gen Z Save the Future From the Millennials?

VIP Gold

Jill Biden and the Democrats Confirm What Everyone Knew All Along About the Lockdowns

Dem Pollster Warns: Likely Voter Models Are A “Sham”

From the Mothership and Beyond

Schlichter: So, How Do They Dump Biden?

Judge Green Lights Recall Petition Against Seattle City Councilwoman

Disregard Their Previous Hysteria, Democrats Now Say In-Person Voting is Safe

EXCLUSIVE: Detroit Police Chief Explains the Real Issue Behind Riots – and It’s Not Race

WATCH: AOC Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Biden Being a Trojan Horse Candidate

Anti-Trump White House ‘Siege’ Suffers Major First Day Setback

She’s too busy trying to poison Joe Biden to actually care. Wildfire Survivors Accuse Kamala of Touring the Rubble of Their Former Home for a Photo Op

One Democrat Governor Already Looking for a Way Out of Biden’s Suffocating Energy Proposal

FBI Director: Yes, Antifa is Real and We’re Investigating

It’s a fun show. ‘Lucifer’, Which Found Second Life On Netflix, Tops Nielsen Streaming Rankings

Accused Seattle Looter Now Facing Federal Gun Charges

A Constitution Day Primer On The Second Amendment

Teacher Under Fire For Assignment Featuring Kyle Rittenhouse

2A-Supporting Sheriff Walks Away From Democrat Party

Gun Rights Policy Conference Moves Online, Registration Open

Considering it…*Really* miss flying? Join over 100 other weirdos on this 7-hour ‘flight to nowhere’.

Too good to check: Hoverboarding dentist gets 12 years in prison for fraud, unlawful dental acts

Great, I’m gonna have to start watching soccer now. Premier League Kicks Black Lives Matter to the Curb, Strips BLM Patches off Jerseys

FL Mom of 2 Was at Work When a Robber Killed Her; Now Her Family Needs Support

UPDATE: Netflix Show Star Arrested, Charged With Producing Child Pornography

Incredible: Minneapolis Resident Describes the Horror of a ‘Defund the Police’ City

Attorney General Barr Confirmed That “Wiping” of Special Counsel’s Office Phones Is Under Review

Kira Davis: Millennials Have Taken Us From Low Information to No Information

COVID-19 pandemic increasing discrimination against Egypt’s Christians

Wisconsin Dems Already Making Evers A Scapegoat For A Biden Loss?

Portland Protesters Are Unhappy That Andy Ngo Is Tweeting Out Their Mugshots (Update: No Record Alleged Harassment Happened)

Grad Student Admits Falsely Claiming To Be Black Based On ‘Unproven Family History’ (Sen. Warren Call Your Office)

Pew: Black Lives Matter Support Dropped 12 Points Over The Summer

Nervous Swing-State Dems Wonder: Where’s Joe?

Thai national park mails trash back to tourists

Video shows social distance rule at CNN’s #BidenTownHall being suspended during commercial break

NYU suspends student living off-campus and taking all of his class online for attending a party that didn’t violate NYC’s COVID-19 restrictions

‘Shameful’: New Republic gets a bipartisan hammering for ‘repulsive’ tweet about Joni Ernst and her Senate career

What changed?! Before Kaitlan Collins drank the water at CNN she was VERY outspoken about Soros, BLM, and the media (watch)

Biden’s Thought Police

How Does an Archaeologist Keep Heritage Sites Safe From Wildfires?

Twitter suspends Chinese scientist who recently published paper claiming COVID-19 was created in a Chinese lab

Bee Me

Biden Attempts To Appeal To Hispanics By Performing Authentic Mexican Hat Dance While Firing Pistols Into The Air https://t.co/o8z1WswzPa — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) September 16, 2020

The Kruiser Kabana

"Seed of the beginning"

available now at @Blockparty Everything in this realm grew from the seed. Good and Evil. Light and Darkness.

As time goes by, everything will perish. Everyone and everything will go back to the deep end, where the seed awaits.#NFT #cryptoart pic.twitter.com/D61MVog7iq — okytomo (@okytomo1) September 17, 2020

Comedy history nerd stuff here. I saw Hope live once. Perfect timing.

I’ll be wearing a shirt with buttons for the third weekend in a row in case you were wondering how truly insane 2020 is.

___

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.