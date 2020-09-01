The Morning Briefing: Media Won't Be Able to Prop Up Drooling Train Wreck Biden for 2 More Months

Media’s Water-Carrying Days for Grandpa Gropes Might Be Numbered

Now that the conventions are in the rear-view mirror, the real campaign is — in theory — underway. We all know that President Trump has been waiting for this phase to start. On the most recent “War for the White House” podcast we talked about how visibly energized he was by the RNC.

The Democrats are in a bit of a bind right now, however.

The Joe Biden situation is sad, but they’re still trotting him out there to become the most powerful man on Earth, so all attacks are valid.

The mainstream media has had a blast during all of the COVID drama, spinning a counterfactual Joe Biden story that was made easier to do because they were able to mostly keep him away from the public. Everyone in the media is quite used to weaving elaborate tales of fiction to cover for Democrats, but this year they’ve had the luxury of being able to do so during a presidential campaign that was happening out of sight.

What the media propagandists are tasked with doing now is making the American voters believe that the Joe Biden we’re seeing with our own eyes isn’t really a disaster.

I will give the media hacks credit: they aren’t shying away from doing it. It was plain to see after the way they spun for Biden’s slurring village drunk DNC speech that they are all-in on this sales job. They showered hosannas on a speech that was remarkable only because Biden was able to read at a fourth-grade level to get through it. Never has one man been so celebrated for doing the bare minimum.

The Biden show gets tougher to watch each day, and the only people who seem to feel bad for him are conservatives and Republicans. The Democrats and his family are willing to let him keep embarrassing himself in pursuit of unseating ORANGE MAN BAD.

The mainstream media is going to have to cover for more than just Biden’s inability to keep it together on camera. This addled idiot is all over the place on policy positions. In a world where the internet didn’t exist it might be possible to sweep things like this under the rug. Now that your partisan media friends like Yours Truly are a fixture, that’s harder to get away with.

Biden’s most recent star-turn in public was spectacularly awful:

Even while using a teleprompter, Joe Biden can’t keep his thoughts straighthttps://t.co/bzJxG0hmWg pic.twitter.com/npD0QGPWQJ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 31, 2020

While this hot mess was happening, the media and Never-Trump idiots were acting like Biden was channeling Reagan at the Brandenburg Gate.

I know how good the mainstream media is at doing propaganda work for the Democrats. I honestly think that those who have editorial control and those who toil in the bowels of the Democratic media machine didn’t really consider what they’ve taken on here.

Biden appeared to be gassed by having to just get through his DNC speech. The rigors of even a modified campaign trail aren’t going to do him any favors. English might actually be his second language before Halloween gets here, with Gibberish being the first.

The media’s back could very well break from all of the water it has to carry for this absolute disaster of a candidate.

One thing we can be assured of: the thoroughly biased media hacks will work until they drop to drag Biden across the finish line.

None of the Hot-Take Lib Media Hacks Have Internet, It Seems

The dude holding the handgun did say he regrets not killing him. So there's that. https://t.co/1DsIne1C2V — SFK (@stephenkruiser) September 1, 2020

Democrats lie about everything. Oregon’s Democrat Governor Just Blamed Right Wing ‘White Supremacists’ For Apparent Antifa Murder of Trump Supporter

#LetItBurn Update: Portland Commissioner Ties Deadly Shooting to ‘Perception’ of a Police ‘Alliance With White Supremacists’

Kenosha Police Report Majority of People Arrested Not From Kenosha

The New York Times Does Accidental Journalism on COVID-19 Testing

Riot-Ravaged Minneapolis Businesses Can’t Rebuild Because the Insurance Won’t Cover It

Exclusive: Downtown Portland Resident Corrects the Record on Saturday’s Deadly Shooting

VodkaPundit: Insanity Wrap #39: Death Comes to Portland

Likely Voters Believe the Country Will Be More Divided if President Trump Loses

Flashback: When Black Lives Matter Portland Protesters Spectacularly Failed at Police Shoot/Don’t Shoot Training

Ted Cruz Explains the Greatest Risk if Democrats Take Control of the Senate

Biden: Trump ‘Can’t Stop the Violence Because for Years He Has Fomented It’

WATCH: Biden Emerges From His Basement and Can Barely String a Coherent Sentence Together

Retaliation: LA County Cancels Church’s Lease as John MacArthur’s Congregation Continues to Worship God

‘Diversity’ and ‘Inclusion’ Come Back to Bite a Minnesota University

VodkaPundit, Part Deux: Apple Silicon and the End of Intel as We Know It

How in the Hell Do Democrats Like Joe Biden Think Jay Bishop’s Death Is Trump’s Fault?!

Fact Check: Did Joe Biden Say He’d Ban Fracking or Not?

First Guilty Plea In California Concealed Carry Bribery Scandal

Amazon wins FAA approval to deliver packages by drone

Now That They’re Unpopular, Biden Denounces Riots

Man Under Investigation For Portland Shooting Faced Earlier Gun Charge

CA Man Found “Factually Innocent” Of Violating Mag Ban

Amid A Deepening Divide, Diversity Shoot Aims For Common Ground

Another Anti-Gun Myth Destroyed By Reality

Peru now has world’s highest coronavirus death rate

President Trump: Here’s What I Want My Supporters to Do When They Encounter Rioters

Barack Obama’s legacy. WATCH: Barista Creates a Poisonous ‘Blue Lives Matter’ Drink for Law Enforcement

Why a CNN Editor Got Taken to the Woodshed Over His Tweet About the Ongoing Riots

Massachusetts’s Joe Kennedy Could Make History with Senate Election…Just Not in the Way You Think

Oh No, Joe: New Sets of Polling Shows Trump Gathering What He Needs for a 2020 Win

Peace in the Middle East: Watch First Ever Israeli Flight Land in the UAE

Awful: Michael Flynn Remains in Legal Purgatory Over Trump-Russia Collusion Hoax

Trump Campaign Makes New Demands from Presidential Debate Commission After Pelosi Controversy

Biden Gaslights Voters on Violent Protests After His Aides Donated to Bail Fund for Rioters

Take a Free Course on COVID-19 From MIT

Portland Shooting Suspect: ‘I Am 100% ANTIFA All The Way!’ (Update)

Adidas Global Creative Director Out, Deemed Sympathetic To Kenosha Shooter

Place Your Bets: RCP Graph Of Wager Markets Shows Trump Comeback

Nobody’s buying the manure he’s selling. Joe Biden In Pittsburgh: President Trump ‘Is Stroking Violence In Our Cities’

“Don’t Let The Mob Win”: New Cotton 2024 Ad Hits Minnesota, Wisconsin

Massive Super PAC Poised To ‘Swift-Boat’ Biden In Key States

Dr. Fauci’s Hydroxychloroquine Denial

Biden Praised For Copying Pence’s RNC Remarks On Violent Riots

Zoom Stock Shoots Up To Record High After Q2 Revenue Rises 355%

Reminder: Kamala Harris and Biden Staff Members Donated to Fund to Get Rioters Out on Bail

Go home, Internet, you’re drunk. Adele Posts Herself in a Bikini, the Internet Flashes with ‘Cultural Appropriation’

RNC Star Tiffany Trump Nails Joe Biden for “Lying” in Speech

Amazing Graph from Real Clear Politics Shows Just How Much Trouble Biden Is In

Kira: In Order to Reopen San Diego Businesses Must Register Name And Number Of Every Single Customer

Woke white liberals who pretend they’re down with the struggle are a cancer. Seattle Seahawks Coach Schools White People on Privilege and Racism

Kira, Otra Vez: Dear Protesters: You Don’t Stand For This Black Woman So Kindly Sit Your Asses Down

Fund set up to bail out Minneapolis rioters ‘deeply saddened’ man they bailed out arrested for assault resulting in traumatic brain injury

Drew Holden compares the media’s coverage of social distancing at the RNC vs. the March on Washington

‘He’d lose their SUPPORT!’ Trump responds to Sleepy Joe’s speech about ‘violence’, notices he left out a few KEY groups

Mostly peaceful mob in Oakland accompanies their mostly peaceful protest with spirited chants of ‘Death to America!’

How can you travel safely this Labor Day? Tips for flights, road trips during COVID-19

Get woke, go broke. Dallas Stars CEO says team has lost season-ticket holders over support of BLM

Hell Introduces 13 New Varieties Of Pineapple Pizza https://t.co/Bky49cAKIo — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) August 29, 2020

Amsterdam at night pic.twitter.com/3Xh3N5rFeU — Architecture Hub (@architecturehub) August 30, 2020

It’s funny even when you know it’s coming. Can you imagine the triggering this skit would cause if it were done on today’s snowflake SNL?

Looking into getting a Kruiser Morning Briefing mechanical bull.

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.