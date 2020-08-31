Kenosha Police Report Majority of People Arrested Not From Kenosha

Kenosha, Wisc., police announced Sunday that they had arrested 175 people since riots broke out on August 23. Of those, 102, or 60%, were not from Kenosha.

In a media release, the City of Kenosha Police Department said they seized more than 20 firearms, arrestees came from 44 different cities outside Kenosha, 34 people were arrested for additional crimes on top of curfew violations, and 69 were arrested just for curfew violations.

Riots have continued each night since the shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha Police. Last week, Fox News reported that Kenosha police arrested nine people with out-of-state vehicles:

Kenosha police arrested nine people traveling in vehicles with out-of-state license plates Wednesday on suspicion of criminal conduct amid the civil unrest occurring in the city. Officials said they received a tip about the vehicles. When officers found them — a bread truck, black school bus and minivan — they followed the occupants, a police news release said. The department did not specify which states the license plates were from. While under police surveillance, the group stopped at a gas station and attempted to fill up multiple fuel cans, the statement said. “Suspecting that the occupants of these vehicles were preparing for criminal activity related to the civil unrest, officers attempted to make contact and investigate,” police said. The people inside the bread truck and school bus were detained. The minivan drove away but was stopped a short time later, police said. Officers forced their way into the vehicle and arrested those inside, police said. Inside the vehicles, officers found fireworks, helmets, gas maks, protective vests and suspected controlled substances. The nine people were arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

President Trump is scheduled to visit Kenosha on Tuesday to survey the damage done to the city by riots:

On Sunday, [Gov.] Evers sent Trump a letter urging him not to come. “I, along with other community leaders who have reached out, are concerned about what your presence will mean for Kenosha and our state. I am concerned your presence will only hinder our healing. I am concerned your presence will only delay our work to overcome division and move forward together,” Evers wrote. But Kenosha County Board supervisors also wrote to Trump, urging him not to cancel. “Kenoshans are hurting and looking for leadership, and your leadership in this time of crisis is greatly appreciated by those devastated by the violence in Kenosha,” the letter from seven supervisors said.

Given the multiple reports of out-of-state protesters in Portland, Washington, D.C. for the RNC convention, Seattle, and Minneapolis over the summer, tomorrow’s presidential visit to Kenosha could boil over. Gov. Evers has deployed the National Guard to quell the riots in Kenosha, but he may wish to increase the number of troops deployed.

Jeff Reynolds is the author of the book, “Behind the Curtain: Inside the Network of Progressive Billionaires and Their Campaign to Undermine Democracy,” available at www.WhoOwnsTheDems.com. Jeff hosts a podcast at anchor.fm/BehindTheCurtain. You can follow him on Twitter @ChargerJeff, and on Parler at @RealJeffReynolds.

Editor’s Note: Want to support PJ Media so we can keep telling the truth about China and the virus they unleashed on the world? Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code WUHAN to get 25% off your VIP membership.