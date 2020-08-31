Joe Biden Caught Flip-Flopping on Fracking

Joe Biden’s emergence from the his basement on Monday has made a few headlines… just not for the right reasons.

Biden’s awkward bumbling proved that he can barely string a coherent sentence together. His attempts to blame Trump for the riots and violent protests his own party has encouraged were laughable.

Biden’s dishonesty during his speech in western Pennsylvania showed no bounds. On the issue of energy, he insisted that despite Trump’s “lies” about him, that he will not ban fracking.

“I am not banning fracking. Let me say that again: I am not banning fracking. No matter how many times Donald Trump lies about me.”

Biden discusses his energy plan: "I am not banning fracking. Let me say that again: I am not banning fracking. No matter how many times Donald Trump lies about me." https://t.co/LBywpukq9G pic.twitter.com/B5QXkBoQbt — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 31, 2020

There’s just one problem. Biden has repeatedly promised to end fracking and the use of fossil fuels.

Yes. Biden wants to ban fracking.pic.twitter.com/gJxhOT3Uok — Matt Margolis 🇺🇸 (@mattmargolis) September 1, 2020

It’s hard not to think about John Kerry’s failed presidential bid in 2004. Kerry was notorious for his flip-flops, and the Bush campaign effectively exploited in campaign ads and overall messaging. “Whether you agree with me or disagree with me, you know where I stand, you know what I believe,” Bush would say. John Kerry infamously said, “I actually did vote for the 87 billion dollars [in Iraq war funding] before I voted against it,” and humorously bragged about how many SUVs he owned while campaigning in Michigan, but then denying owning any SUVs during an event on Earth Day. Kerry’s reputation as a flip-flopper wounded his campaign greatly, and it appears that Joe Biden is trying the John Kerry strategy in the hopes he can make it work.

It’s no secret why he promised he won’t ban fracking during his speech despite campaigning on just that for months. Pennsylvania, where he delivered the speech, fracking and natural gas is a major industry in the state, as well as in the neighboring state of Ohio. Both of these states are important swing states that neither Biden nor Trump can afford to lose.

History has shown that flip-flopping on major issues to pander to different constituencies is not a viable strategy. Nevertheless, Joe Biden appears to have embraced this strategy. It’s only a matter of time before he emerges from his basement again and declares “I actually did oppose fracking before I was for it.”

_____

