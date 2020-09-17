Why Can't the U.S Be More Like Europe? This is Why

The left has been touting the “success” of European countries in fighting the coronavirus and wondering why can’t the U.S. be more like the EU?

Probably because their rates of infection are now worse than they were when the coronavirus first hit the continent in March.

For a while, there were many success stories in Europe and life was beginning to get back to some sense of normalcy. But the coronavirus is now raging across the continent, and the WHO is warning of “alarming rates” of infection.

CNN:

“Weekly cases have now exceeded those reported when the pandemic first peaked in Europe in March,” Kluge said. “Last week, the region’s weekly tally exceeded 300,000 patients.” More than half of European nations have reported an increase of more than 10% in new cases in the past two weeks, Kluge added. “Of those, seven countries have seen newly reported cases increase more than two-fold in the same period,” he said.

Meanwhile, U.S. rates of infection and the number of deaths are going down from a peak of 79,000 a day in July to 37,000 today. Deaths have fallen below 1,000 a day.

“In the spring and early summer we were able to see the impact of strict lockdown measures. Our efforts, our sacrifices, paid off. In June cases hit an all-time low. The September case numbers, however, should serve as a wake-up call for all of us,” he said. “Although these numbers reflect more comprehensive testing, it also shows alarming rates of transmission across the region.”

Great Britain still has many restrictions in place and yet their infections are skyrocketing.

New restrictions were imposed across England this week barring people from meeting socially in groups of more than six, of all ages, indoors or outdoors. Scotland and Wales have also tightened their social distancing rules. From Friday, even stricter measures will apply in the northeast of England amid a “concerning rise” in Covid-19 infection rates there, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced in Parliament on Thursday. The measures include a ban on socializing outside households or “support bubbles” and a mandated closing time of 10 p.m. for all bars, pubs, restaurants and leisure centers. They will apply to seven areas — including the cities of Newcastle, Sunderland and Durham — and will affect more than 1.5 million people.

Being able to better isolate outbreaks will slow the spread of the virus substantially. Ideally, restrictions could be reimposed only on towns and neighborhoods where positive tests have spiked. In a couple of weeks, the outbreak would be contained and life can return to a semblance of normalcy.

“The response to the crisis has been very effective whenever the actions were prompt and resolute but the virus has shown (itself to be) merciless whenever partisanship and disinformation prevailed,” he said. “Where the pandemic goes from here is in our hands. We have fought it back before and we can fight it back again.”

Dear American Left: Next time you feel like trashing Donald Trump about his response to the coronavirus, maybe you better look at the Europeans that you want us to emulate before making yourselves look foolish.

