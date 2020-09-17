Insanity Wrap #52: 'Mostly Peaceful' Riots Most Expensive in History

Insanity Wrap needs to know: Could John Kerry be any more wrong?

Answer: No. John Kerry could not be any more wrong if he fell up into the sun rising in the west while wearing white after Labor Day.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

The most nonsensical projectile word vomit from Joe Biden you’ve ever heard

How to lose voters and infuriate people, Democrat-style.

It’s cool when Kamala wears it, but not Melania.

And so much more.

Shall we begin?

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

(AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Axios has an exclusive report detailing that the last three months of riots have cost between $1 and $2 billion-with-a-b in damages due to “vandalism and looting.”

It is unclear whether that estimate also includes things like lost business, bankruptcies, forced moving expenses, and the other secondary and tertiary costs associated with ruined business districts.

But Insanity Wrap would wager that those costs were not factored in.

Nevertheless, Axios had the gall to include this gem:

The protests that took place in 140 U.S. cities this spring were mostly peaceful, but the arson, vandalism and looting that did occur will result in at least $1 billion to $2 billion of paid insurance claims — eclipsing the record set in Los Angeles in 1992 after the acquittal of the police officers who brutalized Rodney King.

Billions of dollars later, Insanity Wrap must ask if it’s time we finally dropped the “mostly peaceful” canard.

Giuliani’s New York City Is Dead and De Blasio Murdered It

@morningmika care to comment? You just told your audience that Trump was lying about this. — Josh Barstow (@jbarstow19) September 17, 2020

Related: Big Apple downsized: New Yorkers ready to leave their city.

I’ll Have What the Gentleman on the Floor Is Having

What’s that? He’s sober and upright?

Insanity Wrap has a difficult time believing that even after watching the clip of Joe Biden sitting upright and apparently sober.

Here’s the transcript:

Cause if you could take care, if you were a quartermaster, you can sure in hell take care runnin’ a, you know, a department store uh, thing, you know, where, in the second floor of the ladies department or whatever, you know what I mean?

No, Joe, we have no clue what you mean. Or what you might have tried to mean. Or even what could have been in the realm of possibility of meaning.

If Insanity Wrap has done our math correctly — and we have — there are 1.1962222086548019 × 10 ^ 56 possible ways to arrange the words in Biden’s statement, and not one of the 1.1962222086548019 × 10 ^ 56 possible arrangements has any discernable meaning.

Gentle reader, this man has a non-zero chance of being sworn in as the next President of the United States.

If you’ll excuse us a moment, we’re going to go drink our breakfast.

Politicking 101

I just don't understand why Hillary's, & now Biden's, surrogates don't realize that you simply NEVER attack the voters. Go after the candidates all you want, but demonizing the people you need to flip to your side is political suicide https://t.co/3pbYXA8SEf — Jake Novak (@jakejakeny) September 17, 2020

Insanity Wrap would remind you that there are essentially five kinds of voters:

1. The ones that will vote for you almost no matter what.

2. The ones that might vote for you but will take some convincing and/or GOTV effort.

3. Swing voters.

4. The ones that might vote for the other candidate but will take some convincing and/or GOTV effort.

5. The ones that will vote for the other guy almost no matter what.

Swing voters (3) are nice to win over, but he best kind of voters to win are 4 and 5. That’s because each one isn’t just a vote for you, they’re essentially a vote lost for the other guy — a twofer.

Those are the voters, only about 120,000 of them, who put Trump in the White House by turning several Rust Belt blue states red in 2016.

The Democrats in recent years have gone so far left that they’ve given up trying to win over 4 and 5 on the Republican side, but have pretty much given up on 3, too.

So they use anger to rile up their 1 and 2 voters to the max by denouncing normal Americans as “bitter clingers” or “deplorables” or Nazis or racists or whatever.

It’s divisive and destructive of civil society and our republican institutions, but they just don’t give a damn about anything other than power.

Melania Trump: Fashion Criminal

Wait, what?

Shocker: ObamaCare Didn’t Work

"92% of people had health insurance for at least part of [2019] — compared to 91.5% in 2018, the last year with the [individual] mandate in place. In other words, insurance coverage went up slightly despite the elimination of the mandate"https://t.co/Q36jv4FbFK — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) September 17, 2020

If it weren’t for Senator John McCain’s personal vindictiveness against President Trump, we’d have been rid of this entire law three years ago.

The Stupidest Person in the World (Today)

John Kerry with a 2016 Middle East take that aged like milk in a sauna. pic.twitter.com/2Vae6yDJFt — Noam Blum (@neontaster) September 16, 2020

This is actually a special flashback edition of “The Stupidest Person in the World (Today).”

Set the Wayback Machine to 2016 and watch as then-Secretary of State John Kerry explains most emphatically that what President Trump and Jared Kushner accomplished in the Middle East could never happen.

If Insanity Wrap were Kushner, we would play this clip on an endless loop while drinking 21-year-old scotch and looking with great satisfaction at a map of the Middle East.

We might have done last night even though we aren’t Jared Kushner.

We Didn’t Start the Fire

ThIs ViDeO HaS BeEn MaNiPuLaTeD!

pic.twitter.com/m7h5rEckgp — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) September 16, 2020

Insanity Wrap doesn’t know who did this, but we do know that we want to buy them a drink.

Gross

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

The details are too sordid to post in a mostly lighthearted feature like Insanity Wrap, but you’re certainly welcome to click over to the Daily Caller if you need to read them.

One More Thing…

Happy Constitution Day. Let’s pray the old gal makes it through another year.

At this point, we’d settle for another couple of months.

