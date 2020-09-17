17-Year-Old Republican Campaign Volunteer in Minneapolis Shot and Killed

Two campaign staffers for Republican congressional candidate Lacy Johnson, who is challenging Rep. Ilhan Omar, were shot on Monday in Minneapolis. One of the staffers, a campaign outreach coordinator, died from his injuries. He was 17 years old.

“It is shocking and unnecessary acts of violence like this that prove why change is needed now more than ever in our community,” said candidate Lacy Johnson. “The shooting did not occur during a campaign or outreach and we do not believe it has any connection to their work for the campaign.”

Today we are shocked and saddened to learn of this senseless act of violence. It is shocking and unnecessary acts of violence like this that prove why change is more needed than ever in our community… — Lacy Johnson (@LacyJohnsonMN) September 16, 2020

The other victim who was shot was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The two campaign staffers were standing outside a service station when they were approached by the assailant. According to the Minneapolis Police Department’s investigation, the victims were part of a group “standing in front of a business when a person, or persons, approached on foot and shot at the group. The suspect fled the scene prior to officers arrival.”

It is not clear what prompted the shooting.

The murdered volunteer was identified as Andre Conley, who was a student at Patrick Henry High School.

A suspect was apprehended on Thursday in connection with the shooting.

