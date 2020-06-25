The Morning Briefing: It's Time Cancel the Statue-Toppling Morons

Show Me On the Statue Where Stupidity Hurt You

Enough already. The statue-toppling phase of 2020 riot season doesn’t seem to be losing any steam. Honestly, I had no idea there were even that many statues in the United States, or the world, for that matter. There seems to be some sort of resignation settling upon the land and a lot of people have just decided that letting the unbathed idiot mob knock over statues is better than having them riot so the antics are being met with a collective shrug now.

The discussion about the removal of Confederate statues was a valid one, but that didn’t last long before the mob started going after any statues like predators after wounded prey.

Matt wrote a post yesterday detailing just how idiotic the anti-statue crowd has become:

There’s a memorial statue Lincoln Park in Washington D.C. that depicts President Abraham Lincoln holding a copy of the Emancipation Proclamation, freeing a slave. The Emancipation Memorial, also called Freedman’s Memorial, apparently offends Black Lives Matter protestors, who, on Tuesday, vowed to topple it down.

That’s right, Lincoln is getting canceled for freeing the slaves by the people who want racial healing or something.

Many have noted that the stupidity displayed by these young people shows how badly our public schools have failed them. In a column I wrote last week a made the opposite point: this is the triumph of our public education system because whitewashing American history to turn the younger generations into an easily controlled mob has been the point of it all for decades.

During our weekly VIP Gold live chat on Wednesday my colleagues Stephen Green and Bryan Preston both agreed that the statue nonsense is an expression of impotent rage on the part of the woke mob. Ever the curmudgeon, I just look at it as wanton destruction of public property and think all involved should get to cool off for a night or two in their local city or county jail.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

It seems to me that far too many grown-ups who should know better are giving a free pass to the rowdy youth who are defacing and destroying statues. These aren’t habits that we should be encouraging our younger people. It’s an embarrassing manifestation of cancel culture that does nothing to affect change and is sewing seeds of resentment that will lead to their justification of destroying more than just statues.

Perhaps let us focus on discouraging vandal mob behavior, no matter how much tough love is needed.

