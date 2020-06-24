Dude in a Pink Bikini Single-Handedly Reveals the Hypocrisy About 'Defunding the Police'

A dude in a pink bikini did more to demonstrate the hypocrisy of the political power class in Washington than any speech, any march, or any .gotcha moment.

There he was in all his pink glory running up on NBC/MSNBC reporter Andrea Mitchell and D.C. Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton as the two Capitol Hill dames stood in what is literally a no-cop zone.

What the people in power FAIL to realize is this, we aren’t going anywhere, until there is justice EVERYWHERE. No justice, no peace, defund the police. Welcome to the Black House Autonomous Zone. @MayorBowser @realDonaldTrump #BHAZ pic.twitter.com/shasA4yOgj — Johnathon Williams (@johnathonwill65) June 23, 2020

The Black House Autonomous Zone or BHAZ, was so named by Black Lives Matter and antifa, the ideological brethren of the MSNBC reporter and Norton.

Roll Call reported that Holmes declared Tuesday that defunding the police is a “useful demand. It’s a call for reform, and we miss that call if we insist upon taking this call literally.” But, of course, Black Lives Matter has been clear about the issue. The group and its allies in antifa and the anarchist movement want no police. Ever.

The Pink Bikini Guy In the No-Cop Zone

That message has been hard to sell, so that is why BLM’s more mainstream allies have been falling all over themselves trying to walk it back or redefine it so they don’t sound like they’re crazy.

The Holmes and Mitchell were preparing to do an interview Tuesday morning on how it was noble and good to tear down yet another historical statue in the name of BLM in the zone when pink bikini guy attempted to run-up-on the two and body slam them.

But the bikini-clad person did more than he ever expected. He outed the loyal leftists as hypocrites on the issue of Black Lives Matter demands and violent protesters bringing down statues.

While standing in the “Black House Autonomous Zone” NBC reporter @mitchellreports was almost just attacked. Her first reaction was to ask where the police were. pic.twitter.com/eWRI0cop8z — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 23, 2020

Two large men standing nearby, possibly security guards, stopped the guy.

And Holmes-Norton, still mic’d up for the TV interview, could be heard saying, “Where are the police when you need them?”

Reporting from the No-Cop Zone

The two were literally standing in a zone designated a no-cop zone, discussing bending to the demands of the radical Marxist Black Lives Matter group, which includes tearing down statues and “defunding the police,” and Norton’s first response was “where were the police?”

These groups are everything that is antithetical to police and her first reflexive response was to ask for a cop.

And the last time we saw Andrea Mitchell, she was doing a puff piece about how wonderful it was that D.C. homeowners – good Samaritans she called them – were helping violent protesters hide from the police after rioting and looting.

I won’t insult your intelligence by telling you how important keeping the peace is and how police presence accomplishes this.

If some uniforms had been there, that bikini dude wouldn’t have tried it.

But he did do it and we all learned a little something about blowhards and hypocrisy today.