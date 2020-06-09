'Defunding the Police' Is 'Code Word' for Insane – That's Why Left Is Redefining It In Real Time

When Al Sharpton has to explain things on your behalf, you’re losing. Such is the case of the Left’s latest bumper sticker cause, “Defund the Police.”

The idea is so bad that the Left is trying to redefine it in real-time, hoping that every word previously written about it was written in invisible ink and every utterance is memory-holed.

Since the idea took root after the killing of George Floyd, defunding the police has gained traction with the help of the Democratic and far-Left political machine behind Black Lives Matter. The slogan has been put on protest signs, uttered by elected officials who promised to “defund the police” and shouted from the proverbial rooftops.

As we learn from the latest Project Veritas expose of antifa, defunding the police is a sacrosanct tenet of faith. Nice to know who’s behind this stupid idea.

President Trump is sputtering on Twitter, basically asking, who came up with this dumb idea using lots of capital letters and everything.

LAW & ORDER, NOT DEFUND AND ABOLISH THE POLICE. The Radical Left Democrats have gone Crazy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2020

He called the idea “crazy.” He’s right, of course.

We Don’t Want No More Police

When Black Lives Matter protesters demanded he GET RID OF THE POLICE DEPARTMENT, the Pete Buttigieg of Minneapolis, Mayor Jacob Frey, said he wasn’t in favor of that.

The mayor has now been canceled. Watch him do the walk of shame out of the protest.

What OMG this guy is a mayor!!??

pic.twitter.com/XWwrgAO1P4 — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) June 6, 2020

The Minneapolis council president believes that being able to call police and expect help is the height of “white privilege.” She and the rest of her coven have voted to get rid of the cop shop. There are more crazy ladies and men just like her at the mothership.

‘Defunding the Police’ Doesn’t Mean Defunding the Police…Or Something

Among those attempting to redefine defund the police – and with it the campaign contributor police officers union – is the COVID lockdown Queen herself, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who said it means “reprioritizing and rebuilding communities, not just policing.” OK, we’ll put you down for a no on defunding the police.

In an explainer about what defunding the police means, CNN reported that the people promulgating the idea of defunding the police don’t really mean disbanding the police, as if they didn’t know what their own slogan meant. Helpfully, the far Left website for the far Left network offered expert opinion on what defunding the police means.

That depends on who you ask …

The concept exists on a spectrum, but both interpretations center on reimagining what public safety looks like, [a sociology PhD student] said.

It also means dismantling the idea that police are “public stewards” meant to protect communities. Many Black Americans and other people of color don’t feel protected by police…

USA Today did an explainer on it hoping to rewrite the meaning of the words “defund the police” so they didn’t sound stark raving insane,

In one sense, the movement to defund the police is quite simple: It means taking funding away from police forces across the country. …”It’s not just about taking away money from the police, it’s about reinvesting those dollars into black communities.

Even comedian John Oliver got into the act hoping to convince people that, naw, we didn’t really mean get rid of the cops, you pinhead!

All the while, as we were continuing to boost funding for police and give them more authority, we were simultaneously slashing spending on key social services. That meant that in many communities, the police were the only ones left to handle almost any issue that people had, which is a real problem … we are asking police to do far too much.

Sure, policing and social services come from two entirely different budgets, but he’s John Effing Oliver. Take a seat while he delivering his word salad.

We’ll put Senator Kamala Harris down as a “no” too, though it may cause problems for Joe Biden should he select her as his veep candidate. She told Meghan McCain on The View, “We have confused the idea that to achieve safety, you put more cops on the street.” Thanks for clearing that up, Kamala.

Also giving cover to the dumb idea was Joe Scarborough who tossed to the Reverend Al with these words, “defunding the police is actually a code word for many people for reforming the police.”

Rev Al nodded in agreement, “That’s what I’ve heard. They’re really talking about … uh, uh, recommitting the funding like community policing, like mental health … ”

My colleague at PJMedia, Rick Moran, reports out that the defunding the police issue is turning into kryptonite for the Democrats.

I’ll bet it is. Their Democrat media allies are all trying to rewrite this bad idea before it boomerangs back on them in November.

