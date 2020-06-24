AOC Cheered Gen Z for Trump's Less-Than-Packed Tulsa Rally, But Here's What She Missed

When I saw Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) crow in satisfaction about a bunch of “zoomers” getting one over on the Trump campaign at that Tulsa rally last weekend, it took me back a few years.

I guess we should have seen it coming. More than a million people vying for 19,000 seats in an indoor venue with COVID-19 on the loose? With Trump, there were always thousands more people than tickets, but this seemed a bit out of reach.

It was understandable there would be pent-up demand for such tickets after the Wuhan coronavirus lockdown, but one million people potentially clamoring for Trump tickets was still a bit tough to swallow.

AOC loved to see those empty seats at a Trump rally, an unusual event, and told the gen Z kids on the Chinese phone app TikTok that “y’all make me so proud.”

Actually you just got ROCKED by teens on TikTok who flooded the Trump campaign w/ fake ticket reservations & tricked you into believing a million people wanted your white supremacist open mic enough to pack an arena during COVID Shout out to Zoomers. Y’all make me so proud. ☺️

Actually you just got ROCKED by teens on TikTok who flooded the Trump campaign w/ fake ticket reservations & tricked you into believing a million people wanted your white supremacist open mic enough to pack an arena during COVID Shout out to Zoomers. Y’all make me so proud. ☺️ https://t.co/jGrp5bSZ9T — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 21, 2020

AOC Is Partly Wrong About the Trump Rally

But AOC was partly wrong about what happened at the lesser attended, but still bigger than everyone else’s, Trump campaign rally.

To get to that, we have to climb into the Wayback machine to New Year’s Eve 2004.

We’re gathered at the Portland, Ore., fine dining establishment named “Hurley’s” near the trendy area of NW 23rd Street.

It was a festive affair, as you might expect for a New Year’s Eve celebration, but there was much more going on here than met the eye.

It was “Hurley’s” last night of service. All the guests were hand-selected. Tom Hurley was there as were his stalwart employees, presenting us food in dishes that looked like space-age works of art.

Our group of seven whooped it up. Champagne was sipped, hard liquor was swilled and my friend danced on the table.

As the night wore on, Tom brought everyone who was here for this special night a dish perfect for the occasion.

Each person received a pillow of foie gras.

Foie gras was why we were all here.

AOC Didn’t Know About Portland and Foie Gras

Tom had been put out of business in Portland because he unabashedly and unapologetically sold foie gras.

The former firehouse cook who converted himself into an award-winning culinary master and businessman had his butt kicked by the usual suspects in Portland’s Professional Protester class.

The protesters, who claimed to be part of a group called “In Defense of Animals” – an offshoot of other far-Left groups such as the Animal Liberation Front, Earth Liberation Front (yes, connected) and, of course, PETA — held protests in front of his restaurant every weekend evening. Screaming. Chanting. Powering a TV which showed animals being mistreated. This street theater was done in front of Hurley’s large front window. They pulled the same shenanigans at the Heathman Hotel and a few other restaurants in Portland.

Great news! Last week, the #NewYorkCity Council passed a ban on selling #foiegras (Intro 1378,) which is produced via the torturous force-feeding of #ducks & #geese. #Activists lined up outside City Hall for many hours & flooded inside. https://t.co/WOcgsXcu43 #BanFoieGras pic.twitter.com/x7NUS1mkF0 — InDefenseOfAnimals (@IDAUSA) November 10, 2019

Then, when that didn’t have its intended effect, the animal protesters began making reservations for every single slot available at Hurley’s. This was before the advent of reservation apps such as Open Table and also before it became routine to give credit card numbers in case of a no-show.

It went on for several weekends.

They basically killed his restaurant. He went back up to Seattle to tend to his other restaurant properties.

AOC Was Cheering the Mob

It’s an old trick.

Making reservations and filling every available seat so real patrons can’t get one is one of the oldest tricks in the book.

The foie gras follies happened in Seattle, Chicago, Hermosa Beach, and every place in between.

Old-line Monkey-Wrenchers had seen it before in their old handbooks.

In the old book The Wrong Hands: Popular Weapons Manuals and Their Historic Challenges to a Democratic Society, author Ann Larabee tells the story about the author of more than 20 books of dirty tricks.

Taking his cue from the old “Monkey-Wrencher Gang” book of dirty tricks, George Hayduke published his 20 books of dirty political tricks, which included making phony hotel reservations, throwing dirty diapers into rivals’ faces, placing tacks in the road, and street theater, used by the animal rights protesters operating in Portland at the time that Hurley’s was put out of business.

The animal protesters drove out the Schumacher Fur and Outdoor Company from Portland just two years later. Fear, intimidation, paint, shrieking.

No one from the city lifted a finger to help protect the businesses from this outrageous and over-the-top “protest.” In fact, the City of Portland told the furrier to move out of the city because they wouldn’t help him.

… and you wonder why Portland has had hot-and-cold-running Islamic terrorists and an antifa infestation.

During the summers, these protesters teach children how to commit these acts at a social justice summer camp.

It was only a few years after this, after the Monkey-Wrenchers had tried to kill loggers, terrorize researchers, commit multiple acts of arson, ruin the timber industry with fake information, tree-sit, and put decent businesses out on the street, that the FBI finally rolled some of these people up for their obvious continuing criminal enterprise in Operation Backfire.

When AOC cheered these people on for doing these dirty tricks against the Trump campaign, it brought me back to the shrieking street theater and phony reservations scam brought against decent and good people just trying to make a living. The Schumachers’ livelihoods were destroyed. Tom Hurley was never the same again.

Here’s what AOC got wrong. She claims it was the generation Z “zoomers” and KPop fans that orchestrated the reservation dirty trick at the Trump rally in Tulsa. I doubt that very much. I’m sure it didn’t take much for them to be prompted, but believe me, smarter people than the zoomers have tried to screw over Trump and they were probably behind this effort. Just like the entire array of intelligence agencies was used to go after Trump.

And they’ll try it again.

The good news is, they haven’t won yet. But they did answer the question for those wondering. Yes, the mob has been activated to get Trump. Believe it.