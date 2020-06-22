Bill Barr Scorcher: Effort to Push Trump From Office Closest Thing to Coup Since Lincoln Assassination

Attorney General William Barr took his verbal scalpel and shredded the complete “bovine silence” of the media following the “complete collapse” of the attempted coup of President Trump – an attempt that he agreed hasn’t been seen since the assassination of Abraham Lincoln.

Other than that, the interview on “Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo” was a complete snore-fest.

Real Clear Politics provides a transcription of the interplay between the attorney general and host Maria Bartiromo, who told Barr:

“A source said to me a couple of years ago, speaking of the Russia collusion story, that this was the closest the United States ever came to a coup to take down a president since the assassination of Lincoln. Is that an appropriate statement?” Bartiromo asked Barr. “In this sense, I think it is the closest we have come to an organized effort to push a president out of office,” Barr agreed. “I’m not reaching a judgment to what the motivations there were.”

He said that the motivations may have been different for each of the players in the scandal.

Barr: Stunning Silence

But there was more. Barr’s exasperation with an incurious media and their lack of concern over the Russiagate’s toll on civil liberties was “stunning” to him.

It’s been stunning that what we’ve gotten from the mainstream media is sort bovine silence in the face of the complete collapse of the so called Russiagate scandal, which they did all they could to sensationalize and drive. And it’s like not even a ‘whoops’ and they are on the next false scandal. So that has been surprising to me that people are not concerned about civil liberties and our governmental process.

The investigation into the underpinnings of the Russiagate scandal is underway by U.S. Attorney John Durham. But Barr admitted that the pandemic has slowed down interviews into the matter.

As far as Durham’s investigation is, he’s pressing ahead as hard as he can and hopefully will have some developments hopefully before the end of the summer. [H]is investigation will continue, it isn’t going to stop because of the election. It may depend on who wins the election. There has been delay because of the pandemic, yes there has.

He said it’s no secret that grand juries have not been held in the various districts since the pandemic began. And that there was a “distinct slowing down” of the process of interviewing witnesses, but Durham’s office has been working where he can on “other factors that he can during the pandemic.”

Among the things he’d like to know is why there was so much unmasking of Trump-related people during the latter days of the Obama administration.

Barr also talked with Bartiromo about the Seattle CHOP’s so-called autonomous zone, where Lefitst radicals squatting there have committed shootings, assaults and a murder. Barr wouldn’t say what plans there are to intervene, but did say that his job was to mete out justice equally and fairly “without the influence of the mob.” He said protests are fine but mob violence is not and “we need to restore public order.”

On the Rayshard Brook’s shooting in Atlanta, Barr said he would have preferred that the investigation into the shooting been finished before charges were filed against the police officers involved.

AG Barr on Rayshard Brooks: Would've like to have seen completed investigation https://t.co/D5EBhqeOl7 @MorningsMaria @FoxBusiness — Maria Bartiromo (@MariaBartiromo) June 19, 2020

Bartiromo also asked about former national security adviser John Bolton’s new book dishing dirt on President Trump. Barr said the Trump administration has not asked him to look into the publication of the book that is said to contain classified information. Barr said he’s in the loop anyway because of the process by which sensitive books are vetted. He said one of things the Trump administration may do if they can’t stop the publication is to recover all of Bolton’s earning on the books. Taking Bolton’s millions in earnings for the book is legal for the administration to do.