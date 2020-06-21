'Dirty Tricks' Sabotage Trump Tulsa Rally

Tik-Tok and K-Pop users are claiming they reserved hundreds of tickets for Donald Trump’s Tulsa rally, never having any intention of showing up. The result was a half-empty arena in Tulsa for the president’s post-coronavirus restart of his campaign.

In fact, Twitter is alight this morning with reports that dozens of teens reserved thousands of rally tickets to sabotage the optics of Trump’s speech.

Trending on Twitter this morning is #EveryoneLaughingAtYouDonald and #TrumpRallyFail.

My 16 year old daughter and her friends in Park City Utah have hundreds of tickets. You have been rolled by America’s teens. @realDonaldTrump you have been failed by your team. You have been deserted by your faithful. No one likes to root for the losing team. @ProjectLincoln https://t.co/VM5elZ57Qp — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) June 20, 2020

Steve Schmidt was John McCain’s campaign manager and a driving force behind the anti-Trump Lincoln Project.

Daily Mail:

He then added: ‘This is what happened tonight. I’m dead serious when I say this. The teens of America have struck a savage blow against @realDonaldTrump. All across America teens ordered tickets to this event. The fools on the campaign bragged about a million tickets. lol.’

The gloating is absolutely nauseating. The Trump rally was sabotaged by political “dirty trick” worthy of the Nixon campaign and Democrats are celebrating?

Actually you just got ROCKED by teens on TikTok who flooded the Trump campaign w/ fake ticket reservations & tricked you into believing a million people wanted your white supremacist open mic enough to pack an arena during COVID Shout out to Zoomers. Y’all make me so proud. ☺️ https://t.co/jGrp5bSZ9T — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 21, 2020

What is she so proud of? She is encouraging attacks on free speech and the democratic process. Donald Segretti, an aide to Richard Nixon, went to prison for pulling stunts like this. He and his friends changed the date of Democratic candidate appearances. They forged other campaign literature. They planted vicious rumors in the press about Democratic candidates. They called it “ratf**king” and it caused enormous headaches for Senators Edmund Muskie and Hubert Humphrey — Democratic candidates running for the nomination.

Fox News:

Tim Murtaugh, a Trump 2020 Campaign spokesman, reiterated the Parscale claim of protester interference, The New York Times reported. TV images showed much of the upper tier of Tulsa’s BOK Center remained empty during the rally, with other space visible in the lower seating areas as well — a different result than the big turnout the Trump campaign had predicted during the week. Ocasio-Cortez claimed that teens “flooded the Trump campaign w/ fake ticket reservations & tricked you into believing a million people wanted your white supremacist open mic enough to pack an arena during COVID.

This little stunt may have started a war — if Biden ever gets up off his couch and bothers to campaign again. Trump supporters won’t take this sabotage lying down. They will give back in kind 10-fold. It could degenerate into a free-for-all, severely damaging the political process for years to come.

The Trump team claims there was other sabotage, including the blocking of access to metal detectors to enter the arena and threatening by anti-Trump radicals. They ended up canceling the outdoor address by the president altogether.

Was this an organized effort to shut down Trump and sabotage the rally? There is no evidence that is the case. We’ve seen social media spark revolutions in other countries with little or no formal organization online so it’s possible that a meme spread on Twitter could have developed into several thousand independent efforts to make phony requests for tickets.

But just because it may not have been an organized conspiracy being directed by Trump’s opponents doesn’t make it right or proper. Make no mistake. This is a dirty, underhanded trick, and only in the fever swamps and upside-down world of the left will it be seen as acceptable.

It’s a new landscape out there with new rules. Apparently, only the left is playing — for now.