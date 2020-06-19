Oh My: 55 Percent Believe that Biden in 'Early Stages of Dementia'

A Zogby poll of more than 1,000 likely voters found that 55 percent thought Joe Biden was suffering from “early-onset dementia.”

There are some curious stats from this poll that make one wonder why Biden is ahead in so many recent surveys.

Daily Wire:

“Overall, subgroups who normally approve of Trump’s job as president, were the most likely to believe Biden could be suffering from dementia,” the poll found. “Thus, majorities of Republicans (77% more likely/23% less likely) and Independents (56% more likely/44% less likely) thought Joe Biden had early-onset dementia; while nearly a third of Democrats (32% more likely/68% less likely) thought this was the case.” “At the same time, some important subgroups did not believe the vice president was exhibiting a declining mental capacity. While a majority of men (60% more likely/40% less likely) thought it this was likely, women (50% more likely/50% less likely) were less likely to think that the vice president was in the early stages of dementia,” Zogby International wrote.

The age of the voter had a lot to do with whether they thought Biden’s mental capacity was failing.

There was also an inverse relationship in the data between age and the likelihood of voters believing Biden had early-onset dementia, for example; as the age of voters increased the likelihood of voters believing Biden was exhibiting early-onset dementia decreased. Younger voters aged 18-24 (60% more likely/40% less likely) and 18-29 (59% more likely/41% less likely) were more likely to believe Biden had dementia than older voters aged 65+ (50% more likely/50% less likely).

It’s also apparent that the size of the city had an impact on the perception of Biden’s mental acuity.

Likely voters living in medium size cities (61% more likely/39% less likely) were more likely to believe Biden had dementia than voters living in the suburbs (52% more likely/48% less likely) and large cities (55% more likely/45% less likely). Suburban women (49% more likely/51% less likely) did not think Biden was mentally slipping but men living in urban areas (62% more likely/38% less likely) believed so.

When even 32 percent of Democrats think Biden is suffering from dementia, you have to think that the Biden campaign is worried about this issue. It’s no secret they’re hiding Biden to prevent him from uttering a fatal gaffe. But exposing him in public for more than 15 minutes or so hasn’t even been tried.

Imagine an hour and a half debate with Donald Trump.

I recognize the signs of age in Biden. I have them myself — a lot of “senior moments.” But I’m not running for president. Biden is. It might come down to the perception that Biden just isn’t capable of doing the job if he’s elected.